The University of Alabama football program is entering a new era under head coach Kalen DeBoer. Alabama has been one of the winningest programs in college football under the leadership of Nick Saban, who is still close to the program. The Crimson Tide just added another great recruit to their growing recruiting class.

Four-star cornerback recruit Dijon Lee announced today that he is committing to the University of Alabama football program. Lee announced his decision live on a 247Sports YouTube stream at 2:30PM ET today.

Lee is considered the fourth best cornerback prospect in the country.

During his live announcement, he spoke on why he decided to choose Alabama over other top schools.

“The reason why I picked Alabama was because I had a great relationship with all of the coaches and players,” Lee told 247Sports. “When I went there, I connected right away and it just felt like home.”

Lee previously expressed excitement about the prospect of joining Alabama.

“All I can say is it's just different out there,” he previously told 247Sports. “Everything about the place is different than anywhere I've been before. The tradition and all the National Championships they have is crazy and they put more players into the league (NFL) than anyone.”

Lee played high school football in Mission Viejo, California. He took official visits with Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Washington, and Alabama. Lee's visit to Alabama included a multi-day stay in Tuscaloosa from June 21-23. It was the third time Lee was present on Alabama's campus since Kalen DeBoer was named the program's head coach back in January.

Lee is the 10th player to commit to Alabama after an official visit this month. Alabama's 2025 recruiting class currently ranks as the second best in the country, according to 247Sports Team Rankings. They are closely behind Ohio State.

Alabama football receives top marks on offense and defense in EA Sports College Football 25

College football fans are thrilled that a college football game is finally returning to consoles everywhere.

EA Sports College Football 25 releases in just a few weeks and they have begun their blitz of marketing pushes around the game. The latest news to drop about the game is a power ranking of the game's top offenses and defenses.

EA released their list of the top 25 units on each side of the ball that are featured in the game. Unsurprisingly, Alabama received top marks for both offense and defense.

On offense, Alabama came in third place with a 91 overall rating. They lag behind first-place Georgia and second-place Oregon, both of which have 94 overall offenses. Alabama has the same overall rating as the fourth-rated Texas offense.

On defense, Alabama came in fourth place with a 90 overall rating. They are ranked below first-place Ohio State (96 overall), second-place Georgia (94 overall), and third-place Oregon (90 overall). The Crimson Tide also received the same 90 rating as the next three schools below them on the ranking – Clemson, Notre Dame, and Michigan.

EA previously released its list of the hardest places to play. Bryant-Denny Stadium ranked second on that list, only lagging behind Texas A&M's Kyle Field.

We cannot wait to play EA Sports College Football 25 once it releases on July 19th.