The first reported deal of NBA free agency wasn't for Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George or four-time champion Klay Thompson, but rather for Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet. The 28-year-old big man has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal to return to Beantown, per ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Kornet bounced around the league until really finding his footing in Boston during the 2022-23 campaign. This last season, the 7-foot-1 center averaged 15.6 minutes, 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and one block per outing through 63 regular-season games.

He even shot a career-high 70% from the floor and over 90% from the free-throw line while starting in seven contests, his most since his sophomore year in the league.

Although Kornet isn't a household name, he knows what it takes to contribute to a contender like the Celtics. He acted as a lob threat on offense and was always lurking for a putback slam.

On defense, Kornet is a strong rim protector who can usually handle opposing bigs. While he can't truly guard one through five, his size makes him a capable defender off the bench.

Following Kornet's agreement, the Celtics made another move at center. They're planning to sign 24-year-old big man Neemias Queta to a multi-year deal, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The 7-footer was a part of Boston's “Stay Ready” crew, comprised of bench players who didn't see many minutes but were always ready when called upon. The Lisbon native spent some time in Portland with Boston's G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics.

He still managed to play in 28 NBA games last season and set career highs across the board with 11.9 minutes, 5.5 points, and 4.4 rebounds per game. To top it all off, he ended the season as the first Portuguese champion in league history once the C's defeated the Dallas Mavericks in five games in the 2024 NBA Finals.

What Luke Kornet, Neemias Queta's deals mean for Celtics

At first glance, signing Kornet and Queta might not seem especially important. However, it's huge that Boston can bring back two members of its 2024 championship team without breaking the bank.

The Celtics spent a lot of money to get banner No. 18. While it was certainly worth the cost, they'll face some restrictions under the new CBA. They're currently over the second tax apron and can't aggregate two or more player salaries in a trade or send cash in a potential deal to go along with several other financial constraints.

These rule changes make it much harder for Boston to trade for another center or spend significant money in free agency. As a result, re-signing guys like Kornet and Queta on cheaper contracts is likely the way to go.

At center, the Celtics currently have Kornet, Queta, NBA veteran Al Horford, and 2018 All-Star Kristaps Porzingis under contract. Since Porzingis is expected to miss five to six months in the wake of his offseason surgery, big-men depth is a need for Boston.

Horford helps, but he just turned 38 and is nearing the end of his impressive career. Relying on the aging five-time All-Star, who doesn't usually see the court during both contests of back-to-backs, to play over 30 minutes per game during the regular season might not be sustainable. Kornet, Queta, and one other center who could potentially rejoin the C's can help lighten the load for Horford.

First-year Celtic Xavier Tillman Sr. arrived in Boston after the 2024 trade deadline and demonstrated his defensive prowess in the Finals. He didn't receive major minutes, yet he made winning plays whenever he was on the floor.

Tillman is a free agent at the moment, which could end with him taking more money elsewhere or staying with the reigning champs as a productive bench member.

Offering Kornet, Queta, and Tillman new deals isn't impossible for the Celtics. But, with possible contract extensions for star Jayson Tatum, guard Derrick White, and sharpshooter Sam Hauser, Boston doesn't have a ton of money to go around this offseason. It may come down to whether or not Tillman is willing to accept a team-friendly price in order to remain on a championship-caliber roster.