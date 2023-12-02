Tim Tebow got real about UGA head coach Kirby Smart's comparison for Alabama football quarterback Jalen Milroe.

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart and his Bulldogs are currently getting ready to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide, led by quarterback Jalen Milroe, in the SEC Championship Game this weekend. Smart has had nothing but good things to say about Alabama all week, including comparing Milroe to NFL star Lamar Jackson and alluding to Tim Tebow in the process.

“No offense to Tim Tebow, but this guy is different,” said Smart, per Georgia Bulldogs All Access on YouTube. “This guy is a bigger, physical version of [Lamar Jackson].”

Now, Tebow is reacting to that statement, in many ways echoing Smart's sentiment.

“He’s a whole lot faster and more explosive than I am, that’s for sure,” said Tebow, per Grant Grubbs of On3. “I do think we have very different running styles, probably overall very different playing styles, but I love his game. Honestly, I really have loved it for a long time, even before this season — just you could see spurts of pieces of his game that other people just don’t have and can’t have. Just is so different and gifted.”

Milroe made waves around the country this past weekend when he completed an improbable 4th and goal pass from the 31 yard line to Isaiah Bond for a touchdown to help Alabama football win the Iron Bowl against Auburn. Still, the strongest element of Milroe's game, and the one that has probably caused some sleepless nights for Kirby Smart and his staff this week, is his running ability, and it remains to be seen whether Georgia's vaunted defense will be able to contain that on Saturday.