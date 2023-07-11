Alex Rodriguez raved about his time in Seattle ahead of the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, after he was drafted first overall to the Mariners in 1993.

A-Rod spent seven seasons in the pacific northwest, before continuing his arguably hall-of-fame career with the New York Yankees. He spoke passionately on the FOX Sports broadcast about his time in Seattle.

“It meant everything. I arrived here as a 17-year-old after getting drafted No. 1 by the Mariners. It was some of the most formative years of my life,” Rodriguez said.

He was thrilled to have been accepted into a new home away from home after coming from Florida, and gushed about the players he had the chance of suiting up with.

“Miami is a long way from here, but I met some of the most incredible friends and mentors. I had the incredible privilege to play under the tutelage of the great Lou Piniella, Randy Johnson, Ken Griffey, so many guys who are still friends and I love very much.”

“This is one of the greatest cities in the world, and look it at, it just feels great out here,” A-Rod concluded.

The FOX Sports MLB broadcast played a montage of his time in the Mariners uniform, and included his stats as 4-time All-Star, and 4-time Silver Slugger. He finished up his time in Seattle with a .309 batting average and 189 home runs before moving on to the Bronx Bombers.

The MLB All-Star game will be aired on Tuesday July 11 on FOX, as the American League will look to continue their streak of nine straight victories. The longest streak ever is 13 games by the NL, and they will hope to make a stand here to stop it from becoming double digits.