Known PED users have understandably had a difficult time trying to gain entry in Cooperstown. But MLB Network analyst Harold Reynolds believes Alex Rodriguez’s Hall of Fame case is different than Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, and other PED users, per MLB Network.

“I think it does. A lot of people don’t want to hear it, as the voters that were so starch with ‘you’re not getting in with PEDs,’ they are falling away from having the right to vote anymore because they are aging out,” Reynolds said. “With the newer generation coming in, they could care less. Alex (Rodriguez) is a star to them. And I think they vote their star in.”

Host Greg Amsinger then asked Reynolds if Rodriguez’s admission to using PEDs would factor in.

“(He can still get in) Even though he admitted to using PEDs,” Reynolds responded.

Rodriguez has worked in television and gotten into team ownership since retiring from MLB. David Ortiz, who was also allegedly linked to PEDS, was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame. Ortiz has also worked in TV and won over the public. Reynolds believes Alex Rodriguez may be in line for a similar fate.

Are you 1000% a baseball fan?

🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Yankees, Anthony Volpe, Red Sox, Marcelo Mayer

Yankees’ Anthony Volpe, Red Sox’ Marcelo Mayer headline 2023 MLB top SS prospects

Joey Mistretta ·

Mike King, New York Yankees

Key pitcher for Yankees trending towards Opening Day return after ‘unusual’ injury

Charles Taylor ·

Aaron Hicks, Yankees, Brian Cashman

Yankees’ Aaron Hicks gets head-scratching vote of confidence from Brian Cashman

Karl Rasmussen ·

Rodriguez’s career numbers speak for themselves. He’s 5th all time in home runs with a mark of 696, a number that was surpassed in 2022 by Albert Pujols. A-Rod hit just under .300 for his career with an OPS of .930. He’s a Yankees legend, although, he was far from a fan favorite.

Nevertheless, Alex Rodriguez certainly has an intriguing MLB Hall of Fame case.