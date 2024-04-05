In a shocking turn of events, Angelina Jolie has made bombshell claims about her ex-husband Brad Pitt, alleging that his physical abuse toward her “started well before” the highly publicized 2016 plane incident, EW reports. Documents obtained by Page Six reveal Jolie's legal team's attempt to release communications shedding light on Pitt's alleged abusive behavior and coercive tactics.
According to the documents, Pitt's history of physical abuse towards Jolie began long before the 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles. This flight marked a significant turning point as it was the first time Pitt allegedly turned his physical abuse on their children as well, prompting Jolie to immediately leave him.
One of the key allegations in the filing is Pitt's refusal to allow Jolie to sell her portion of their Chateau Miraval French winery unless she signed an “onerous” and “expansive” non-disclosure agreement (NDA). The NDA, as per Jolie's legal team, would cover Pitt's “personal misconduct,” including allegations of abuse, in an attempt to prevent Jolie from speaking out.
Furthermore, Jolie's lawyers claim that Pitt's insistence on the NDA intensified after Jolie submitted sealed documents related to their child custody dispute in 2021. Pitt allegedly feared that these documents, which contained evidence supporting Jolie's claims, could become public and damage his reputation.
In response to Pitt's refusal to purchase her shares of the winery without the NDA, Jolie's attorney, Paul Murphy, stated that Pitt's actions put into question the significance of the NDA and what he hoped it would conceal: his alleged abuse of Jolie and their family.
Legal Battles and Ongoing Custody Dispute
The allegations made by Jolie come amidst a protracted legal battle between the former spouses. Pitt and Jolie were declared legally single by a judge in 2019, but their custody dispute over their six children—Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox—continues.
Notably, Jolie and her legal team have previously alleged that Pitt physically assaulted her and their children during the 2016 plane incident. However, investigations by the FBI and the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services concluded that Pitt did not abuse the children, and no criminal charges were brought against him.
Despite the severity of the allegations, a source familiar with Pitt's stance claims that Jolie is attempting to distract from legal setbacks by offering what they deem as irrelevant or inaccurate information in court filings.
As the legal battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt rages on, these bombshell allegations shed new light on the tumultuous nature of their relationship and the complexities of their ongoing custody dispute.