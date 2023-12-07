Angelina Jolie reveals plans to leave Los Angeles soon, citing privacy concerns and the need to seek authenticity in Hollywood.

Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie expressed strong honest opinions on Los Angeles.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Jolie revealed that revealed that if she were entering the entertainment industry in 2023, she would likely not pursue an acting career. The actress cited the increased expectation for public exposure.

Jolie expressed that the evolving landscape demands greater public visibility, a shift from when she started her career. She also indicated a preference for stage acting over Hollywood. The actress, under intense public scrutiny for over two decades, particularly after her divorce from Brad Pitt seven years ago, disclosed the toll it took on her health and well-being.

Stress-related issues, such as fluctuating blood sugar and Bell's palsy, prompted Jolie to reevaluate her life and career choices. Living in Los Angeles, she noted the lack of a social life due to unwanted attention outside her home. “I grew up in quite a shallow place. Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place. So you seek authenticity.”

Angelina Jolie, planning to eventually leave Los Angeles for Cambodia, attributed this desire to the changes post-divorce, limiting her freedom. She emphasized the need for authenticity, distancing herself from the shallow aspects of Hollywood.

Reflecting on her film career, Jolie mentioned a deliberate hiatus initiated seven years ago, coinciding with the end of her marriage. Though feeling a bit down lately, she didn't delve into specifics, mentioning a decade-long struggle with self-identity.

Despite a reduced film output in recent years, with notable roles in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Those Who Wish Me Dead, Jolie remains engaged in projects like Maria, a film portraying the final days of opera singer Maria Callas.