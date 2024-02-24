Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon will be looking to bounce back in 2024 and stay healthy after playing only 43 games last season. In fact, he's failed to play more than 58 contests in a single campaign since joining the Halos.
The team begins Spring Training action on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but Rendon won't play. He will suit up on Sunday versus the Cincinnati Reds, though, as reported by Jeff Fletcher. The infielder has been a major disappointment in an Angels uniform and didn't help his case with the fans earlier this week, saying baseball “isn't a top priority” in his life:
“It’s never been a top priority for me,” Anthony Rendon said, per Sam Blum. “This is a job. I do this to make a living. My faith and my family come first before this job. So if those things come before it, I’m leaving.”
Crazy things to say for a guy who makes nearly $700,000 per day. Sure, Rendon is a walking band-aid in recent years, but it's hard to believe he's actually committed to the sport when he makes comments like that.
In 23′, Rendon hit just .236 with two home runs and 22 RBI in 148 at-bats. Nevertheless, the Angels believe he will be a lot better in the upcoming season, including GM Perry Minisian. Via SI:
“Anthony Rendon, he’s somebody that puts in the work. He wants to perform. He’s had a couple tough years. Just hasn’t been able to stay healthy. We’ve seen players go through that in the past. He’s coming in great shape. He’s in a good place, and I’m looking forward to seeing what he does this year.”
We'll see how his spring debut goes.