Jonathan Papelbon holds nothing back in his lambasting of Angels' Anthony Rendon

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon has his fair share of critics these days, with many questioning the 2019 World Series champion's commitment to baseball. Even a former teammate is voicing his displeasure.

I'll be honest with you man, if I'm the Angels GM {Perry Minasian} I'm trying to get rid of this dude as fast as I can,” six-time All-Star closer Jonathan Papelbon told Foul Territory. “I knew that when he became a free agent, because I think two years after I played with him again, I was like whoever gets that dude is going to get totally wamboozled. It's going to be the worst deal in history and it’s proven that way.”

Papelbon, who played with Rendon on the Washington Nationals during the 2015 and 2016 season, is never shy about expressing his views and clearly doesn't have much respect for the two-time Silver Slugger winner. Rendon is drawing negative optics for the way he handled the media at spring training on Monday, referring to baseball as “a job” and not “a top priority.”

No reasonable person can possibly find fault with the 33-year-old for placing God and his family above an occupation. No, it is Rendon's demeanor and approach to questions about his dedication to his craft that lead to the public backlash.

As long as he continues to say things like “I don't want to talk to you guys at seven in the morning,” even in joking fashion, people will continue to judge his character. Though, few will be quite as blunt and harsh as Jonathan Papelbon.

Anthony Rendon has three seasons remaining on his seven-year, $245 million contract.