Opening Day is here, and everyone gets a fresh start as the Los Angeles Angels face the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make an Angels-Orioles prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Angels had another disappointing season, missing the playoffs for the ninth straight season after going 73-89. Now, things are about to get worse as Shohei Ohtani has left for the Los Angeles Dodgers, leaving the Angels without one of the best players in the game.
The Orioles went 101-61 and won the American League East. Then, they crashed and burned in the American League Divisional Series against the Texas Rangers. The Orioles will attempt to get off to the right foot against the Halos.
Patrick Sandoval will be the Opening Day starter for the Angels. Last season, he struggled, going 7-13 with a 4.11 ERA. But Sandoval also went 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA over three starts against the O's.
The Orioles traded for Corbin Burnes in February and now will trot him out on Opening Day. Burnes went 10-8 with a 3.39 ERA for the Milwaukee Brewers last season. Somehow, he has faced the Angels once in his career, going six innings while allowing one earned run on five hits.
The Orioles went 5-2 against the Angels last season through seven games. Yet, they also only went 2-2 in four games against the Halos at home. The O's hope for better results to start the season.
Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-142)
Moneyline: +150
Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+118)
Moneyline: -178
Over: 7.5 (-115)
Under: 7.5 (-105)
Time: 3:05 PM ET/12:05 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports West
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Angels have a brand new manager: Ron Washington. Now, Washington will look to help the Halos fix their fundamentals. The Angels have struggled to hit, pitch, and defend baseball. Therefore, the first thing Washington looked to fix was the defense. The first thing you should look at in this first game is how the Angels play defense.
The Halos also still have Mike Trout. At one point, Trout was the best player in baseball. But recent times have been painful, literally, for Trout, as he has only played in 25 percent of the possible games over three seasons. Last season, Trout clobbered 18 home runs and 44 RBIs over 308 at-bats. If he can stay healthy, he might hit 30 this season. But that is the big question.
Taylor Ward is probably the second-best hitter in the lineup left. And that is a sad fact, considering he hit .253 with 14 home runs, 47 RBIs, and 60 runs over 356 at-bats. Ward also dealt with injuries last season.
But the biggest players you should keep your eyes on include the young guns. Nolan Schanuel was the first 2023 draft pick to play last season and will look to get even better. Ultimately, he clubbed one home run, six RBIs, and scored 19 runs through 109 at-bats. Logan O'Hoppe hopes to actually stay healthy for the entire season. Last year, he managed to hit 14 home runs and 29 RBIs while scoring 23 runs over 182 at-bats. There is so much potential for him to do even more.
The Angels will cover the spread if their offense can figure out Burnes. Then, they need Sandoval to avoid making critical mistakes.
Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Orioles knew they needed a pitcher. Therefore, they signed Burnes with the hope of having that front-of-the-line starter who could go out and pitch well. But they never had an issue with their offense.
Gunnar Henderson is the man who leads off. Significantly, he battered 28 home runs and 82 RBIs while also scoring 100 runs over 325 at-bats. Give him a full season and watch him go off. Then, there is Anthony Santander, who blasted 28 home runs and 95 RBIs while also clubbing 41 doubles and scoring 81 runs. Austin Hays was also solid last season, hitting 16 home runs and 67 RBIs while coming across the plate 76 times. Lastly, there is Ryan Mountcastle, who also hammered 18 home runs and 68 RBIs while scoring 64 times.
When the Orioles build that sizable lead, they have three good arms to protect it. Left-handed Danny Coulombe is efficient and Yennior Cano can work the seventh or eighth inning. Finally, Craig Kimbrel can shut the door.
The Orioles will cover the spread if their offense springs to life and hammers Sandoval. Then, they need Burnes to do well in his debut and their top bullpen arms to back him up.
Final Angels-Orioles Prediction & Pick
The Angels are a team that is rebuilding. Conversely, the Orioles are expected to contend for a World Series title. This is not going to be pretty for the Halos as they face one of the best teams right out of the gate. Also, Sandoval struggled mightily against the O's last season. Unless he makes some serious adjustments, Sandoval will likely have even more trouble against this loaded lineup. Expect the Orioles to roll in this one, winning on Opening Day and covering the spread.
Final Angels-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+118)