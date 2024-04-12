The Los Angeles Angels will head to the Northeast to begin a three-game series on Friday with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make an Angels-Red Sox prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Angels lost 4-2 on Wednesday to the Tampa Bay Rays, ending a disappointing homestand with a 2-4 mark. Somehow, the Halos combined for just six runs over the final two games after scoring seven on Monday. The Angels also left nine runners on base. Now, they will get a rematch with the Red Sox after losing 2 of 3 against them last weekend at Angels Stadium. The Angels managed just 10 combined runs against the Sox over three games.
The Red Sox are coming off a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles. Significantly, they have struggled against Baltimore because their defense has struggled, accounting for two errors each on Tuesday and Wednesday. The goal is to replicate what they did against the Halos last weekend.
Reid Detmers will make the start for the Angels and is 2-0 with a 1.64 ERA. Recently, he went 6 innings while allowing just one earned run and three hits while striking out 12 against this very lineup last weekend. Yet, Detmers is 0-1 with a 2.93 ERA in three appearances against the Sox, so he is still searching for that first win.
Tanner Houck is the likely starter for the Red Sox, as it is his turn in the rotation. So far, he is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA. Houck tossed six shutout innings while allowing just four hits and striking out seven in a win over the Angels last weekend. Amazingly, he is the first pitcher in Red Sox history to throw two games with at least six-plus innings and over six strikeouts in each start. Houck is now 1-1 with a 6.28 ERA and 21 strikeouts in four games against the Halos.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Angels-Red Sox Odds
Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+158)
Moneyline: -102
Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-192)
Moneyline: -116
Over: 9 (-110)
Under: 9 (-110)
How to Watch Angels vs. Red Sox
Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT
TV: New England Sports Network and Bally Sports West
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Angels started the season with a slump against the Orioles. Then, they came back strong and swept the Miami Marlins. But the homestand did not do them any favors, and they slumped back down to reality. But they have players in their lineup who can do some damage.
Luis Rengifo may get the nod as the leadoff hitter again. Currently, he is batting .333 with two RBIs and four runs with two stolen bases. Mickey Moniak needs to do better to justify staying in this lineup. Unfortunately, he is hitting just .160 with one RBI and three runs. Mike Trout remains one of the best in the game, batting .318 with six home runs, eight RBIs, and eight runs. Somehow, he only hits home runs when there are no runners on the basepaths. Taylor Ward has done well so far, hitting .306 with three home runs, 11 RBIs, and eight runs. Thus, look for him to try and keep the momentum going.
The story of the two young players, Logan O'Hoppe and Nolan Schanuel, is incredibly different. Coincidentally, both had Wednesday off and should be refreshed. Schanuel is struggling, hitting just .065 with one home run, four RBIs, and three runs. Conversely, O'Hoppe is batting .353 with one home run, six RBIs, and four runs.
But the bullpen struggled during the homestand. After allowing 13 earned runs against the Red Sox over three games, they allowed three against the Rays. The Halos hope they can get better production at Fenway.
The Angels will cover the spread if they can score some runs early. Then, they need Canning to last six innings while limiting the damage.
Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Red Sox had a great series against the Halos last weekend, but they ruined the momentum in this home set against the Orioles. Now, they hope to bounce back as they welcome the Angels to Fenway.
Jarren Duran has been great in the leadoff spot. Going into Thursday's battle with the Orioles. he was hitting .327 with one home run, five RBIs, and seven runs with four stolen bases. Look for him to be a factor against the Angels. Meanwhile, Tyler O'Neill has been great in the two spot. O'Neill is currently hitting .343 with six home runs, seven RBIs, and three runs. However, it has not been as easy for others. Rafael Devers is struggling, producing a clip of .184 with two home runs, three RBIs, and five runs. Also, Triston Casas is sagging, hitting .267 with two home runs, five RBIs, and seven runs.
The bullpen also has endured some issues. Remarkably (not in a good way), they allowed six earned runs on Wednesday. If and when Houck exits the game, they must be ready to hold the line.
The Red Sox will cover the spread if they can get Canning into some deep counts. Then, Houck must replicate his performance over the first two games.
Final Angels-Red Sox Prediction & Pick
The Angels are using Thursday to prepare for this game, while the Red Sox are coming off a game against the O's. While the Red Sox showed that they seemed to be the superior team last weekend, the Angels still snagged one game from them. It all depends on Detrems. Throughout his career, he has excelled against Boston. Detmers also has done better at Fenway. But he still searches for a win. We believe he will finally get it, while helping the Halos cover the spread.
