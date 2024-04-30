During Billy Joel‘s April 26, 2024 concert at Madison Square Garden, his ex-wife Christie Brinkley was seen bopping to “Uptown Girl.”
In a TikTok post, a user captured the moment between the two. On top of the video, the user gave a brief history lesson. “Billy Joel wrote ‘Uptown Girl' about his then-partner Christie Brinkley,” the text read. “Tonight she watched him sing the song he wrote about her to all of Madison Square Garden.”
In the video, Brinkley was being broadcast on the jumbotron atop the stage. Joel was allegedly “grinning” at her during the performance, as the TikTok user noted in their caption.
“40 years later and your ex-man is still grinning at you like that while he sings the song he wrote about how rich and hot you are?” the post said.
How long were Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley married?
Christie Brinkley is a model and Billy Joel's ex-wife. The two were married from 1985-94. Joel was her second husband and Brinkley was his second wife. Brinkley also gave birth to his daughter, Alexa Ray Joel.
From 1979-81, Brinkley was on the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issues. She was also the face of CoverGirl for a quarter-decade.
Who is Billy Joel?
Billy Joel is one of the most decorated singer-songwriters of all time. He rose to prominence in the seventies thanks to hit songs like “Piano Man,” “Only the Good Die Young,” “You May Be Right,” and the aforementioned “Uptown Girl.”
Throughout his career, Joel has won five Grammy Awards. He has been nominated for another 18 awards. His last nomination came at the forty-fourth ceremony in 2002 for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals (“New York State of Mind”). This was for the arrangement recorded by Joel and Tony Bennett for the latter's 2001 album Playin' with My Friends: Bennett Sings the Blues.
After years without new music, Joel released a new single, “Turn the Lights Back On” on February 1, 2024. At the 2024 Grammys ceremony, Joel performed the song.
He is also known for his live shows. While Joel hasn't released a studio album since 2001, that being Fantasies and Delusions, he has remained a touring act.
The Garden era
In January 2014, Joel commenced his Madison Square Garden concert residency. He began playing one show a month at the legendary venue from that point onward.
However, all good things come to an end. In 2024, Joel announced that the residency would end on July 25, 2024, after 104 performances during the residency. This show will also mark performance number 150 at the venue in his career.
For fans hoping to catch one of Joel's shows before he ends his Madison Square Garden residency, he will have shows on May 9, June 8, and July 25. Additionally, he is playing shows in Seattle, Washington, Chicago, Illinois, Denver, Colorado, Cardiff, Wales. Cleveland, Ohio, St. Louis, Missouri, Inglewood, California, San Antonio, Texas, and Las Vegas, Nevada throughout the year.
Some of those shows are co-headlining ones with Stevie Nicks, Rod Stewart, and Sting.