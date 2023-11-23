Following its removal a few days ago, Apex Legends announced that the fan favorite game mode, Three Strikes, would be making a return.

The recently concluded Post Malone Event brought an exciting Limited Time Mode (LTM) to Apex Legends. Sadly, as it is an LTM, it left the game alongside the event's end. However, fans enjoyed the mode so much that many have been asking for it to come back, or even become permanent. Thankfully Respawn listened, as the Three Strikes game mode will be making a return to Apex Legends.

Okay, we hear you. You really enjoyed Three Strikes! Due to your overwhelming and enthusiastic feedback, we're bringing it back starting tomorrow for a limited time. See you then, legends 🙌 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) November 22, 2023

As per the announcement of the official Apex Legends Twitter account, Three Strikes will be coming back “starting tomorrow for a limited time.” As of this article, that means that the game mode will come back on November 23, 2023. As for when this “limited time” will end, they did not give any hint or information. The decision to bring the LTM back came from the “overwhelming and enthusiastic feedback” from the Apex Legends community.

For those not familiar with the Apex Legends game mode, here's a quick rundown. In Three Strikes mode, players will have, as the name implies, three tries to win the game. Every time an entire squad wipes, they will lose one of their three chances. Once the squad loses all three tries, that squad will finally be eliminated from the match. Of course, there are some quality-of-life features in place to make the game more fun.

For starters, whenever a player gets knocked down, they become immune to damage. Not only that but reviving a downed player is extremely fast. This lends to making fights really fast-paced, with players that go down immediately able to get back into the fight. Players will only die once the entire team gets knocked down.

Once an entire squad gets knocked out, as mentioned above, they will lose one of their three tries. The entire squad will then respawn one Point of Interest away from where their squad wiped. Not only that, but they will also retain all of their gear. This includes:

Armor and EVO progression

Weapons and attachments (except for mythic weapons)

Ammo, ordinance, and consumables

That means players can immediately jump back into battle instead of having to scavenge for supplies again.

Should more news regarding the duration of the Three Strikes game mode come out, we will be sure to let you know. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.