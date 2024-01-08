Yes, you can use the Buster Sword.

Want to see what's up with the Apex Legends and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth collab event? Check out this everything you need to know feature on the event which includes an explainer for the new FF7R mechanics being introduced in the new Apex Legends game mode!

The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth collaboration event marks the first-ever Apex Legends Crossover Event. The first big thing for players to know is that there will be an all-new gamemode that will replace the unranked Battle Royale.

Of course, new Final Fantasy VII Remake-inspired cosmetics are up for grabs including a new Death Box, a Buster Sword R5 Melee cosmetic, skins, and sprays.

The Apex Legends & Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Crossover Event begins January 9 and ends January 30, 2024.

Final Fantasy VII Takeover

The Final Fantasy VII Takeover game mode will replace unranked BR and will feature unique mechanics that will be familiar to FF7R fans.

The iconic Buster Sword R2R5 gives you gameplay abilities and can be picked up and used as a weapon in this game mode. You'll get access to light and heavy attacks, blocking to reduce damage taken, and a dash as a gap closer. Filling the Buster Sword meter by dealing, taking, and blocking damage allows you to use the Limit Break.

Materia Hop-Ups introduce new effects to your guns:

Blue Materia (HP Absorb): Damage enemies to heal yourself

Green Materia (Lightning): Reload an empty weapon to emit a shock nova, damaging and slowing nearby enemies

Purple Materia (Crit Rate Up): Random criticals provide extra damage

Red Materia (Summon): Summon a Nessie companion to attack your foes

Yellow Materia (Assess): Damage enemies to see their remaining health

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Cosmetics

Collect 36 items inspired by this first-ever crossover through dedicated Apex Legends & FINAL FANTASY™ VII REBIRTH Event packs, with Iconic skins for Horizon and Newcastle, sticker sets, and more! Get a Four-Pack† for a guaranteed Legendary or Iconic item until all of those rarities are obtained.

All 36 items (including the Buster Sword R5 Melee Cosmetic) will be randomly awarded via event packs† with no duplicates of event items. The Buster Sword R5 (unlike the Takeover’s Buster Sword R2R5) is a Universal Mythic Melee Cosmetic that has no gameplay abilities and can be equipped in place of your heirloom or fists. The sword will not be coming to the Mythic Shop after the event ends, so unlock it while you can! 6 Iconic Legend skins will also be available for direct purchase via the store. As you continue to collect items, keep an eye out for Milestone Rewards, given after each milestone on the event packs page is hit.

Complete your Apex Legends & FINAL FANTASY™ VII REBIRTH collection before the event ends and you’ll automatically receive the One-Winged Angel Death Box — a brand new cosmetic item to Apex Legends that is equippable by any Legend via the new Lobby Melee tab.

Event Reward Shop

Earn Gil, an event currency, while playing the event mode and completing challenges to use in the Rewards Shop to unlock event-limited items. The Reward Shop will rotate inventory weekly and feature select event items, badges, and more. Keep an eye out for event packs to help with your crossover collection.

You can also use Gil to earn additional Battle Pass Stars to continue your seasonal progress. Challenges refresh daily and you'll want to complete as many as possible to earn the full amount of Gil.

The Apex Legends & Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Crossover Event begins January 9 and ends January 30, 2024.