A mysterious glitch has recently reset the accounts of various Apex Legends players, with Respawn still working on getting everything back.
All stats erased during Split reset
byu/Bangaloaf inapexlegends
Following its April Fool's update and season split, numerous players have discovered that their Apex Legends accounts have been reset, likely due to a glitch in the system. For some players, they discovered that their stats reverted to an earlier time. For others, their entire accounts had been reset back to 0 as if it were a fresh account.
We've rolled out an update to address this issue. Any account logging in now will not experience any lost progress or content.
For players who are missing progress or content after our update this morning – please hang tight for now. We're working on an additional fix to restore…
— Respawn (@Respawn) April 2, 2024
Thankfully, Respawn is hard at work trying to fix the problem. In a recent post on their X (formerly Twitter), they mentioned that they have seen the reports about the account resets, and “are investigating.” In a follow-up post, they announced that they had “rolled out an update” that should address the issue. Sadly, the fix is only for players who have not yet logged in, safeguarding their accounts from the reset. As for the players who already got their accounts reset, Respawn said that they should “hang tight for now” as they were “working on an additional fix to restore… accounts to their state before our update”. As of this article, there have been no updates regarding the situation other than the aforementioned update.
Following this situation, the Apex Legends subreddit is now temporarily in restricted mode, done to prevent a flood of posts asking about their progression reset. They have also pinned a post highlighting Respawn's recent posts: that they are aware of the situation, and that they are working on a solution for it.
This is an ongoing story, and we will update this article as more information becomes available.
What Could Have Caused The Apex Legends Account Reset?
The likely main cause of the problem seems to be the recent season split, which arrived alongside the April Fool's update. Season 20, the current season, reintroduced the mid-season split, dividing the current season into two, well, splits. Players entering the second season will find their rankings dropped a bit so that they can climb up the ranks again. Stats for each split are separate, allowing players to compare their progress between the first and the second split.
There is a chance that this could have been the reason for the reset progress. The Split system was removed back in Season 17 and was only reintroduced in the current Season 20. It might have been that, in the process of locking in their Split 1 stats and resetting it to accommodate the incoming stats for Split 2, Respawn instead accidentally reset their entire progress. Of course, this is all just speculation, but the timing of this glitch happening at the start of Split 2 seems to be more than just a coincidence.
The other theory is that this is likely due to cross-progression. Some players have noted that the account reset happened right after they activated cross-progression on their accounts. According to the pop-up that appears when cross-progression activates, the player's profile “with the highest account level will be the primary account”. It could also be that the reset in progress stemmed from this, with the accounts syncing to a lower-level account. Of course, this is also speculation and does not encompass players who don't even play on multiple devices.
Should Respawn figure out just what caused this account reset, we will be sure to let you know.
Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.