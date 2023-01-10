By Diego Padilla · 6 min read

The latest limited event “Spellbound” has finally come to Apex Legends. With this latest event comes brand new different types of skins for different Legends, new weapons skins and of course, just like the other limited time events, a brand new heirloom for a Legend.

Spellbound is the brand new limited time event that has come to Apex Legends. The event offers 24 new cosmetic skins for most of the Legends to use. Because the limited time event is called Spellbound, most of the cosmetics are based on different magical characters from different types of media. The Legends Vantage, Seer, Mad Maggie, Mirage and more will get brand new legendary skins as well. To get these new cosmetic skins for the Legends and the weapons, players should be playing through the game and completing the objectives in the special Spellbound Reward Tracker.

The limited time event will also feature a reward tracker just like the previous limited time events in Apex Legends. For this limited time event, the reward tracker will feature icons, several counters for two specific Legends, an Epic Lifeline skin and epic skins for EVA-8 and the L-Star. In addition to giving new cosmetics, the reward tracker will also help the player complete their battle pass. By obtaining points and completing objectives in the rewards, the reward tracker will also give battle pass levels to the player. Because of this, it is recommended that players catching up on their battle pass participate in this limited time event.

For this limited time event, EA is releasing a brand new heirloom melee weapon for Seer. The heirloom weapon of Seer is called “Showstopper” and it features a unique animation when it is inspected. The unique animation really highlights the unique characteristic of Seer being a showman. Aside from that, the heirloom features a unique melee animation where Seer uses the heirloom to hit the opponents. The heirloom of Seer can be unlocked through obtaining all the 24 cosmetic items offered during the event. These cosmetic items can be obtained through opening the loot boxes associated with the Spellbound limited time event.

Aside from the loot boxes, these new cosmetic items can be obtained through buying them with Apex coins or crafting metals at the event page. Obtaining these items through this method is a surefire way to get closer to obtaining the Seer heirloom melee weapon as well. Aside from the event rewards from the loot boxes, the store will also be carrying event-exclusive cosmetic items that are excluded from the 24 available in loot boxes. During this time, the store will rotate the items every week during the duration of the event. The schedule of the rotation of the store and their respective price is as follows:

Jan 10th – 13th:

Cryptic Conjurer Bundle – 5,000 Apex Coins

Ghost Stalker – 1,800 Apex Coins

Mischief Mage Bundle – 2,500 Apex Coins

Royal Huntmaster – 1,800 Apex Coins

Deep Sixed Bundle – 2,500 Apex Coins

Grand Slam Emote – 1,000 Apex Coins

Torrent Unlock Bundle – 500 Apex Coins

Jan 10th – 17th:

Cryptic Conjurer Bundle – 5,000 Apex Coins

Mischief Mage Bundle – 2,500 Apex Coins

Queen’s Guard – 1,800 Apex Coins

Gibraltron – 1,250 Apex Coins

Silent Assassin Bundle – 2,150 Apex Coins

Third Time’s The Charm Emote – 1,000 Apex Coins

Electric Blue Unlock Bundle – 500 Apex Coins

Jan 17th – 20th:

Cryptic Conjurer Bundle – 5,000 Apex Coins

Mischief Mage Bundle – 2,500 Apex Coins

Deputy of Death – 2,150 Apex Coins

Voices From The Past – 1,250 Apex Coins

Peak Performance Bundle – 2,500 Apex Coins

Hack And Slash Emote – 1,000 Apex Coins

Snake Charmer Unlock Bundle – 500 Apex Coins

Jan 20th – Jan 24th:

Cryptic Conjurer Bundle – 5,000 Apex Coins

Mischief Mage Bundle – 2,500 Apex Coins

Cleanup Crew Bundle – 2,150 Apex Coins

Sterling Prism Bundle – 2,150 Apex Coins

Neon Spectre Bundle – 2,500 Apex Coins

Spread Wealth Emote – 1,000 Apex Coins

Grave Robber Unlock Bundle – 500 Apex Coins

Aside from the brand new cosmetics coming to Apex Legends, a beloved game mode is making a comeback during the Spellbound limited time event. Control is finally making a comeback after being gone for a long while. Control is a limited time game mode where the players are pitted against each other in a 9 versus 9 capture the point style of game. Compared to the normal battle royale game mode, the map is much smaller, there is an unlimited amount of respawn and the games are more fast paced. During the Spellbound limited time event, the maps available for this game mode are as follows:

Storm Point: Barometer

World’s Edge: Lava Siphon

Olympus: Hammond Labs

In addition to the returning game mode, EA is finally adding private matches into Apex Legends. The private match feature is where players can invite other players to play the battle royale mode in their own private lobby. This lets players with big groups of people play together. The private match may be one of the biggest features to be added to Apex Legends in recent history as it finally allows for a number of things to happen. First, with the availability of private lobbies, players will be able to fully explore the map and train in them before jumping into a game. This lets players get a feel of the map and try to know every nook and cranny of the map. Second, this allows for smaller Apex Legends tournaments to happen. By giving the players a chance to organize their own private lobbies, this would mean that players can now run local tourneys amongst themselves.

The update for the limited time event Spellbound also comes with some few adjustments to certain weapons. As such, adjustments have been regarding which weapons are in the crafting rotation as well as the damage each weapon deals. The adjustments are as follows:

Crafting Rotation

G7 Scout enters the crafter

C.A.R. SMG enters the crafter

Spitfire returns to the floor

Peacekeeper returns to the floor

Anvil Receiver Hop-Up

Limb damage multiplier reduced to 0.75 (was 0.9)

Flatline damage reduced to 39 (was 43)

R301 damage reduced to 32 (was 35)

G7 Scout

Damage reduced to 32 (was 34)

Prowler Burst PDW

Damage increased to 15 (was 14)

Sentinel

Now requires 1 shield cell to Energize (was 2)

Several bug fixes were also made to Apex Legends and will also be delivered once the Spellbound update drops. The bug fixes are as follows:

Fixed mirage decoys not showing shield regen fx when near a Wattson Pylon or in Control or Gun Game modes.

10 new Welcome Challenges added to help new players learn Apex.

New “Apex 101” badge reward for completing all 10 Welcome Challenges.

Changing characters in the Firing Range now has a smoother third-person transition.

Fixed rare issue with Mobile Respawn Beacon sometimes spawning the Dropship out of bounds.

Fixed issue with ability previews when entering Phase Portals.

Doors now always appear as damaged when they’re one melee attack away from being destroyed.

Caustic Town Takeover loot canisters now behave more reliably in Control Mode.

Reduced the VFX of Caustic’s gas flash.

Fixed rare client crash with IMC Armories.

Fixed the raven in Bloodhound’s Niflheim Hundr skin to appear as white more reliably.

DirectX 12 beta: added support for the Brightness slider in all Display Modes.

DirectX 12 beta: Fixed crash with setting.mat_backbuffer_count “0” in videoconfig.txt settings. Note that Apex Legends running in DirectX 11 (DX11) requires the operating system to use an additional buffer for compositing, which was not counted in mat_backbuffer_count. DX12 includes that required buffer in mat_backbuffer_count, so DX12 in full-screen mode with “1” will be just as low latency as DX11 with “0”.

Fixed issue where Crypto could inspect while using their drone removing the HUD.

Fixed issue where the lobby tabs would enter an unresponsive state after changing resolution on PC.

Adjusted hold and tap logic for controller players viewing weapons in Loadouts to be more responsive.

This limited time event, Spellbound, is coming to Apex Legends on January 10, 2023.