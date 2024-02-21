The tech giant unveiled a new app, Apple Sports, to get fans up-to-date realtime scores quickly, and probably a whole lot more in the future.

For those of us who spend any time we're not watching our favorite teams directly on TV by clutching our phones to get score updates, Apple sees you, and just made things a little. The tech giant announced on Wednesday the launch of its brand new Apple Sports app, which hopes to be a game changer for fans.

“We created Apple Sports to give sports fans what they want — an app that delivers incredibly fast access to scores and stats,” explains Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services. The app “is available for free in the App Store, and makes it easy for users to stay up to date with their favorite teams and leagues.”

The app is available as of Wednesday in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada, and will keep fans up to date on the following leagues currently in season to start: MLS, NBA, NCAA basketball (men’s and women’s), NHL, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Liga MX, Ligue 1, Premier League, Serie A.

Additional leagues will be added to the app over time, including MLB, NFL, NCAAF, NWSL, and WNBA in time for their upcoming seasons.

There is also a lot of promise for the way the app could integrate with Apple's new virtual reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, as a novel way to experience sporting events, though nothing official is confirmed at this point.

It'd be nice if it felt like you're actually at the Super Bowl while watching the big game through the sports app on your Apple Vision Pro, since tickets to the event would probably be as expensive as the high-priced headset.

Apple's statement about the new app explains that “users can customize their scoreboards on Apple Sports by following their favorite teams, tournaments, and leagues.”

In addition, “fans can easily navigate between scores and upcoming games; explore play-by-play information, team stats, lineup details, and live betting odds; and tap to go to the Apple TV app to watch live games from Apple and connected streaming apps.”

The press release further notes that “Apple Sports will also seamlessly sync with favorites selected within the My Sports experience including in the Apple TV app and Apple News.”

With Apple delving deeper into the sports world, it's only a matter of time before we're all watching games at Apple iStadium as coaches call in plays to their players via FaceTime-enabled helmets and an Apple t-shirt cannon fires giveaway tees with pinpoint accuracy to the nosebleed section. But for now, just enjoy the new free Apple Sports app.