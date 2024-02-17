Warframe, set for iOS release on February 20, offers an immersive story and dynamic gameplay, marking a new chapter for fans and newcomers.

Nearly 11 years after its original debut, the popular online action game Warframe is set to expand its reach by launching on Apple iOS devices. This announcement marks a significant expansion for the game, which has been previously available only on home consoles and PC platforms.

Warframe iOS Release Date: February 20, 2024

Warframe | Warframe on iOS – Coming February 20!

Since its introduction in 2013, Warframe has built a strong and devoted community, a testament to the continuous effort of its developer, Digital Extremes, to keep the game fresh and engaging through regular updates and expansions. The latest expansion, Whispers in the Walls, released in December 2023, is just one example of the content that has helped maintain the game's popularity. Furthermore, the game's annual expo, TennoCon, attracts thousands of fans each year, underscoring the strong following the game enjoys.

Story

In Warframe, players enter a complex sci-fi universe as members of the Tenno, a race of ancient warriors who have awoken from centuries of cryosleep to find themselves at war with various factions. The backdrop of the game is a futuristic, war-torn solar system where the Tenno must navigate their newfound existence, align with allies, and combat enemies to maintain balance and survival.

Gameplay

The gameplay of Warframe is characterized by its fast-paced action, cooperative missions, and deep customization options. Players can embark on missions either solo or with up to three other players, exploring vast open worlds, completing quests, and engaging in combat with a mix of firearms, melee weapons, and Warframes—each offering unique abilities. The game emphasizes player choice, allowing for extensive customization of Warframes, weapons, and gear to suit individual play styles. This customization, coupled with the game's engaging combat system and cooperative play, has contributed significantly to its enduring popularity.

With its launch on iOS devices scheduled for February 20th, Warframe is set to capture the attention of mobile gamers, offering the full experience of its expansive universe on the go. Despite the anticipated visual adjustments to accommodate the mobile platform, developers assure that the core experience of Warframe will remain unchanged, presenting a significant achievement in bringing such a complex game to iOS devices.

One of the most anticipated features of the iOS version is Cross Platform Save functionality. This feature will allow players to seamlessly access their accounts and Tenno collections across different platforms, ensuring that progress made on one device can be continued on another. Additionally, the game will support cross-platform play, enabling gamers to team up with friends regardless of the device they are using, thereby enhancing the multiplayer experience.

Warframe Launch Week Rewards And Initiatives

To commemorate the launch of Warframe on iOS, Digital Extremes is rolling out special rewards for players who participate during the launch week, from February 20 to 27. These include a 3 Day Affinity Booster to accelerate player progression and the exclusive Bombyx Syandana, a cosmetic item that adds flair to the player's Warframe. For those new to the game, there is also an opportunity to purchase the Starter Weapon Pack. This pack includes the Aeolak Rifle, Serration Mod, and 100 Platinum, aimed at giving newcomers a head start in their Warframe journey.

These initiatives are designed not only to reward the game's existing fanbase but also to attract and onboard new players, ensuring they have the resources needed to dive into the rich and expansive universe of Warframe. With its combination of engaging gameplay, regular content updates, and now, increased accessibility through iOS devices, Warframe is poised for continued success and growth in the gaming community.

