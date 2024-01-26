Check out our definitive list of all the new offerings for you to stream from Apple TV+ for the month of February 2024.

What would you rather have as a Valentine's Day present this month — a bunch of holiday-themed doodads and trinkets from the mall, or a few thoughtful homemade gifts that come from the heart? Apple TV+ is betting on the latter, and it shows in their streamer strategy for the month of February 2024 — they're not bombarding you with a slew of licensed offerings, but rather they've carefully crafted four new originals for you to savor this month.

Apple TV+ kicks off Valentine's Day with a new premiere.

February 14

The New Look – Set against the World War II Nazi occupation of Paris, “The New Look” focuses on the pivotal moment in the 20th century when the French city led the world back to life through its fashion icon Christian Dior. As Dior rises to prominence with his groundbreaking, iconic imprint of beauty and influence, Chanel’s reign as the world’s most famous fashion designer is put into jeopardy. The interwoven saga follows the surprising stories of Dior’s contemporaries and rivals from Chanel to Pierre Balmain, Cristóbal Balenciaga and more; and, provides a stunning view into the atelier, designs and clothing created by Christian Dior through collaboration with the House of Dior.

The new drama series from creator Todd A. Kessler is led by an ensemble cast that features Emmy Award winner Ben Mendelsohn as ‘Christian Dior'; Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche as ‘Coco Chanel'; Maisie Williams as ‘Catherine Dior'; John Malkovich as ‘Lucien Lelong'; Emily Mortimer as ‘Elsa Lombardi' and Claes Bang as ‘Spatz.'

February 16

The Dynasty: New England Patriots -Directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Matthew Hamachek (“Tiger”), “The Dynasty: New England Patriots” chronicles the rise and historic 20-year run of the Patriots during the Brady-Belichick-Kraft era. The docuseries is based on the critically-acclaimed New York Times bestselling book of the same title by author Jeff Benedict, and goes deeper, drawing on thousands of hours of never-before-seen video footage and audio files from the Patriots organization’s archive. In addition to interviews with past and present Patriots players, coaches and executives, the unparalleled access includes Kraft, Belichick, Brady, and confessionals from league officials and the archrivals of this dominant sports dynasty.

The documentary series, which is produced by Imagine Documentaries, is executive produced by Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, and Jeff Benedict, along with Matthew Hamachek who also serves as director. Miranda Johnson-Smith, Meredith Kaulfers and Jonna McLaughlin are co-executive producers. Apple TV+ and Imagine Documentaries most recently released the acclaimed four-part docuseries “The Super Models” earlier this year.

February 21

Messi's World Cup: The Rise of a Legend – A four-part documentary series from SMUGGLER Entertainment, featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes access to global superstar Lionel Messi, who is widely considered to be the greatest-of-all-time in a sport that commands the devotion of five billion fans around the world. The series filmed in Paris, Qatar and Argentina, tracks the eighth-time Ballon d'Or winner through his five FIFA World Cup appearances and his FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 win, in one of the most exciting finals in history. In his own words, Messi tells the definitive story of his incredible career with the Argentina national football team, providing an intimate and unprecedented look at his quest for a legacy-defining World Cup victory.

February 21

Constellation – “Constellation” stars Noomi Rapace as Jo — an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space — only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing. The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, and one woman's desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost.

“Constellation” also stars Jonathan Banks (“Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul”). Created and written by Peter Harness (“Wallander,” “The War of the Worlds,” “Doctor Who” ), also starring James D'Arcy (“Agent Carter,” “Oppenheimer”), Julian Looman (“Emily in Paris,” “The Mallorca Files”), Will Catlett (“A Thousand and One,” “The Devil You Know”), Barbara Sukowa (“Voyager,” “Hannah Arendt”) and introducing Rosie and Davina Coleman as Alice. Directed by Michelle MacLaren (“Shining Girls,” “The Morning Show,” “Breaking Bad”), Oliver Hirschbiegel (“Downfall,” “The Experiment”) and Joseph Cedar (“Footnote,” “Our Boys”).

Produced by Turbine Studios and Haut et Court TV, the series is executive produced by David Tanner (“Small Axe”), Tracey Scoffield (“Small Axe”), Caroline Benjo (“No Man’s Land”), Simon Arnal (“No Man’s Land”), Carole Scotta (“No Man’s Land”) and Justin Thomson (“Liaison”). MacLaren directs the first two episodes and executive produces with Rebecca Hobbs (“Shining Girls”) and co-executive producer Jahan Lopes for MacLaren Entertainment. Harness executive produces through Haunted Barn Ltd. The series was shot principally in Germany and was series produced by Daniel Hetzer (“Munich — The Edge of War”) for Turbine Studios, Germany.

That's everything coming to Apple TV+ in February 2024! Enjoy, and see you next month!