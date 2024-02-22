Discover Lionel Messi's eclectic music taste with Apple Music's 'Messi: The Warm-Up' playlist, featuring Latin, rap, and rock hits.

Apple Music's recent release of “Messi: The Warm-Up” playlist has ignited excitement among football fans worldwide, offering a rare glimpse into the pre-match rituals of the legendary Lionel Messi. Known for his unwavering focus and relentless dedication on the pitch, Messi's playlist provides insight into the music that helps him get in the zone before games.

The eclectic selection of songs featured on Messi's playlist reflects his diverse musical tastes, heavily emphasizing Latin music, a nod to his Argentine heritage. Tracks from popular Latin artists such as Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Maluma dominate the list, showcasing Messi's affinity for his cultural background's vibrant rhythms and melodies.

However, the playlist also surprises listeners with its inclusion of rap and rock genres, demonstrating Messi's eclectic musical palate. From Drake and Rick Ross to U2, AC/DC, and Coldplay, Messi's playlist spans eras and genres, revealing a multifaceted appreciation for music beyond the boundaries of his native Argentina.

What's particularly intriguing about Messi's playlist is the inclusion of timeless classics, such as “Vertigo,” “A Dios le Pido,” and “Don't Stop The Music.” Despite their age, these tracks resonate with listeners and hold a special place in Messi's heart, showcasing his enduring love for the classics.

Fans have been quick to express their excitement and curiosity about Messi's musical preferences, with many praising the playlist's diverse selection and nodding to Messi's status as a global icon both on and off the pitch. As the world eagerly awaits Messi's next match, his playlist serves as a reminder of the universal power of music to inspire, motivate, and unite fans across borders and cultures.

