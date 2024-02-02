The difference between a million and a billion...

Apple Services, home of Apple TV+, as well as its music, news, arcade, books, podcasts, App store, and everything else Apple recorded an 11% increase in revenue with $24 billion, and its paid subscriptions had grown to “well over a billion,” Deadline reported citing CFO Luca Maestri.

The tech giant had doubled the number from four years ago, according to Maestri after the company's quarterly earning presentation with CEO Tim Cook.

Apple had claimed that their Services division already had a million subscriptions in 2023, but did not break out the numbers for the individual services. However, Cook had been enthusiastic about the video division, specifically Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, which has raised Apple's nomination numbers.

The CEO also said that Killers has “earned more than 200 accolades, including Best Film of the year from the New York Film Critics Circle, nine BAFTA nominations, a Golden Globe win, and ten Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.”

Other Oscar-nominated Apple projects are Ridley Scott's Napoleon with three Academy Award nods for Costume Design, Production Design and Visual Effects.

“Across all Apple TV+ productions, we've now earned 2,050 award nominations and 450 wins since we introduced the service,” Cook stated.

He also mentioned other upcoming projects such as the Apple Super Bowl Halftime Show with Usher in Las Vegas on Feb. 11 and the Major League Soccer through the MLS Season Pass on the app starting on Feb. 21 which features Lionel Messi's first full season with the team Inter Miami.

Maestri added, “We continue to build on the breadth and the quality of our current services, from Oscar-nominated theatrical releases, to more publications on News+…to exciting new games on Arcade.”

He also noted that the tech company has sold 2.2 billion devices worldwide, a “solid foundation of the future of expansion of our services business.”

With $119.6 billion in revenue reported, this is up 2% against expectations, for the first time after four quarters of reduced sales.

Apple recently renewed the Idris Elba-led Hijack for its second season as well as period piece The Buccaneers, even as it canceled the Keegan-Michael Key and Cicely Strong-starrer Schmigadoon! and dropped Sofia Coppola's Florence Pugh-starrer The Custom of the Country.