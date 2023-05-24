It is game three of an interleague series between the Houston Astros and the Milwaukee Brewers. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-Brewers pick, prediction, and how-to-watch.

After a 12-2 victory in game one of the series, the Astros’ eight-game winning streak was snapped last night. Joey Wiemet and Owen Miller homered for the Brewers as they snagged the win. With the win, the Brewers re-took the lead in the NL Central, sitting at 26-22 on the season, and one game ahead of the Pirates. the Brewers are just 5-5 in their last ten games and will be looking for their first series win since sweeping the Royals May 12th-14th.

Here are the Astros-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Brewers Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+140)

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-170)

Over: 9 (-112)

Under: 9 (-108)

How To Watch Astros vs. Brewers

TV: ATTH/BSWI

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 1:10 PM ET / 10:10 AM PT

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros may be in second place in their division, but they are one of the hottest teams in baseball. They are 8-2 in their last ten games and 11 of their last 13 games. A big reason for all the winning has been the Astros’ ability to score. In their eight-game win streak, the Astros scored 44 runs in eight games, for an average of 5.5 runs per game. Leading the way for the Astros has been Yordan Alvarez.

Alvarez is second in the majors in RBIs, third in OPS, and 16th in batting average this year. He has been on a hot streak this month. He is hitting .338 this month with an OBP of .429. In this series, Alvarez has continued to get on base. In the first game, it was a three-for-four performance with two home runs and five RBIs. Yesterday he was 0-1, but he walked twice and was hit by a pitch.

While Alvarez has been carrying the Astros, there was hope that Jose Altuve would join him. Altuve re-joined the lineup in the Oakland series but left the game yesterday due to illness. In his four games in his return thus far, Altuve is 3-12 with four walks and an RBI. Joining Altuve and Alvarez in providing offense is Kyle Tucker. Tucker is second on the team in RBIs this year. He has driven in 13 runs this month while batting .264.

On the hill, today for the Astros will be Brandon Bielak. Bielak has appeared in four games this season, with three of them being starting appearances. This year he is 1-1 with a 2.89 ERA. His last time out it was five innings of work with just five hits and one earned run.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Brewer’s recent 5-5 stretch of games comes down to consistent run production. In their five recent wins, they have scored 28 runs. In the five losses, they have scored just seven runs. The Brewers need to find a way to consistently gets runs across the plate to make sure they can keep their lead in the NL Central. Rowdy Tellez is a major part of that run production. Tellez has 12 home runs and 26 RBIs this year. This month has been a struggle for Tellez to produce runs though. He has just six RBIs this month, with four of them being himself via the home run. He has not had a non-home run RBI since May 2nd.

Recent run production has come via Brian Anderson. Anderson has driven in five runs in his last four games and has seven total on the month. He is not hitting particularly well this month overall. He is hitting just .217 in May with 15 strikeouts. Anderson has been hitting better this year against right-handed pitching though, hitting .262 with five home runs and 23 RBIs. Christian Yelich has also found success against righties so far this year. Yelich is hitting .280 against right-handed pitching, with six of his seven home runs this year coming against them. Yelich’s bat is also starting to heat up. He has hits in his last four games and is hitting .313 this month.

On the hill, this afternoon for the Brewers will be Adrian Houser. Houser does not have a decision in his three starts this year and has a 3.07 ERA. His last time out was his best performance of the year, as he went six innings and did not give up a run. Still, his team lost 1-0 to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Final Astros-Brewers Prediction & Pick

This game depends on which offense decides to show up. The Astros showed up in game one and scored 12 runs, and then proceeded to fail to score a run in the next game. The Brewers scored just two in game one and then put up six in the next game. The pitching match-up does not show much of an edge either. Both pitchers have been good enough in their limited starts this year. It comes down to the fact that the Brewers have been average over the past two weeks and the Astros have been well above average. They get to Houser early in this game and get the win.

Final Astros-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Astros -1.5 (+140)