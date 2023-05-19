Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Houston Astros 2B Jose Altuve is expected to make his injury return and 2023 debut on Friday versus the Oakland Athletics, per the Astros’ Twitter.

“Tonight, Jose Altuve returns.”

Altuve’s initial injury timeline was fairly unclear, but the Astros previously reported he was ahead of schedule. Altuve, who suffered a broken thumb during the World Baseball Classic, dealt with frustration after missing the first month and a half of the 2023 regular season. That said, he worked hard to return and it clearly paid off.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Astros, who currently sit in second place in the American League West, are certainly looking forward to getting their star second baseman back in the lineup.

Jose Altuve, 33, has been one of the most consistent players in the sport over the past decade. He’s a career .307 hitter and eight-time All-Star. Additionally, he’s played a crucial role in leading Houston to a pair of World Series championships (2017, 2022). For the most part, Altuve’s been incredibly durable as well. Altuve has played in at least 140 games or more in eight seasons since 2012.

Across 141 games in 2022, Jose Altuve slashed .300/.387/.533 with a .921 OPS and 28 home runs. He also stole 18 bases for good measure. His balanced approach makes him a true star in every sense of the word. Houston started slow in 2023, and that was likely a product of Altuve’s absence. His return should help the Astros begin playing with consistency once again.

Friday’s first pitch between the Astros and Athletics is scheduled for 8:10 PM EST at Minute Maid Park in Houston.