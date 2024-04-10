The Houston Astros finish their three-game series with the Kansas City Royals. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-Royals prediction, pick, and how to watch.
The Astros fell in game one of the series, in ten innings on Tuesday. They took a lead on a Yanier Diaz fielder choice in the first inning. In the second, Yordan Alvarez singles to score a run, and then he doubles in the fourth to make it a 3-0 lead for the Astros. Maikel Garcia hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth to score a run, and then, Bobby Witt Jr. would triple to center to make it a one-run game. He would score on an error to tie the game in the fifth. IT would remain tied until Salvador Perez hit a single to center in the bottom of the tenth to walk it off.
The two will play game two on Wednesday. The Astros will be sending Spencer Arrghetti to the mound on Wednesday. It will be his first start of the year. Seth Lugo will be going for the Royals. He is 1-0 on the ear with a .71 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP in two starts.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Astros-Royals Odds
Houston Astros: -1.5 (+116)
Moneyline: -134
Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-142)
Moneyline: +114
Over: 9 (+100)
Under: 9 (-122)
How to Watch Astros vs. Royals
Time: 2:10 PM ET/ 11:10 AM PT
TV: SCHN/BSKC
Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 10th game with the Royals.
The Astros are 17th in the majors in runs scored this year while sitting eighth in batting average, tenth in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging percentage. Yordan Alvarez has been great this year. He is hitting .347 on the year with a .407 on-base percentage. he has four home runs and three doubles, leading to 11 RBIs. he has also scored nine times this year. Jose Altuve also has been solid. He is hitting .333 this year, with a .407 on-base percentage. He has three home runs and four doubles, but just three RBIs. Further, he has scored ten times this year.
Kyle Tucker has also been solid. Tucker is hitting .286 this year with a .352 on-base percentage. He has two home runs with two doubles leading to seven RBIs. He also has scored six times. Rounding out some of the top bats early this year has been Jeremy Pena. He is hitting .333 on the year with a .362 on-base percentage. He has a double and two home runs, leading to seven RBIs and scoring five times this year.
Astros pitching is tenth in team ERA, 25th in WHIP, and 12th in opponent batting average. Hunter Brown is scheduled to start in this one. He is 0-1 on the year with a 6.43 ERA. Last time out, he gave up eight hits and five runs, in just three innings of work. Current members of the Royals have 16 at-bats against Hunter's lifetime. They have hit .375 against him with four home runs in that time. That includes two home runs in two at-bats for Nelson Velaquez.
Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 10th game with the Astros.
The Royals are 18th in the major in runs per game while sitting 15th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging. Bobby Witt Jr. has been great this year He is hitting .333 on the year with a .388 on-base percentage. Witt has five doubles, two triples, and two home runs with three RBIs this year. Further, he has scored eight times. Also playing well is MJ Melendez. He is hitting .333 on the year with a .421 on-base percentage. He has three home runs and four doubles this year, helping with his RBIs. Further, he has scored five times.
Salvador Perez and Maikel Garcia also have been driving in a fair amount of runs. Perez is hitting .331 on the year with two home runs and ten RBIs. Meanwhile, Garcia is hitting just .222 on the year, but with two doubles, a triple, and three home runs, he has driven in ten runs as well.
Royals pitching has been solid this year. They are fourth in team ERA while sitting third in wHIP and eighth in opponent batting average. It will be Brady Singer on the mound for the Royals in this one. He is 1-0 with a .68 ERA this year and a .53 WHIP. Last time out, he gave up two hits over 6.1 innings. One of the hits was a solo home run, so he took the no-decision in the game. In his first start, he went seven innings, striking out ten and not giving up a run.
Final Astros-Royals Prediction & Pick
The Astors have struggled some out of the gate. The offense has been average and the pitching has not been great either. The Royals are not the best team, but their offensive output has been similar to that of the Astros. Further, they have Brady Singer going in this one. He has been amazing this year, and there is no reason to think that will not continue. Take the Royals with the extra runs here.
Final Astros-Royals Prediction & Pick: Royals +1.5 (-142)