The Houston Astros take on the Kansas City Royals. Our MLB odds series has our Astros Royals prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Astros Royals.
The Houston Astros have taken a lot of hits early in their 2024 season. They have lost a lot of close games. They have failed to get big hits. Their offense has not been able to bust out and perform consistently. Houston has produced a few really good offensive games, but those have been exceptions and not the norm. The Astros, who sorely missed starting pitcher Lance McCullers last season, have run into more starting pitching injuries this season with the news that Framber Valdez will be on the injured list. The Astros' pitching depth is being sorely tested at a time when their offense is not in full flight. Tuesday night in Kansas City, the Astros grabbed an early lead but could not add on it. They scored only three runs and were caught and passed by the Royals, who scratched out a 4-3 win.
Houston is now 4-8 this season, creating a difficult situation in a division which contains the World Series champion Texas Rangers. The Astros have to find a way to turn their season around, but with their lack of healthy starting pitching, they have to be aware that the offense needs to come alive. It isn't doing the job with the regularity this team needs. The 4-3 loss to the Royals on Tuesday was marked by an utter inability to get clutch hits. The Astros banged out 14 hits, but couldn't get many with runners in scoring position. They are a mess, but they do have 150 games left of runway to reverse course and do something about their predicament.
Here are the Astros-Royals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Astros-Royals Odds
Houston Astros: -1.5 (+130)
Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-156)
Over: 9 (-108)
Under: 9 (-112)
How To Watch Astros vs. Royals
TV: Space City Home Network (Astros) / Bally Sports Kansas City (Royals) / MLB Extra Innings
Stream: MLB.TV
Time: 7:40 p.m. ET/4:40 p.m. PT
*Watch Astros-Royals LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread
The Astros are going to hit better. The Astros are going to play better. There is simply way too much talent and pride and experience on this team for Houston to continue to struggle on a long-term basis. At some point, the Astros are going to pick up the pace and look like a good team, the most consistent American League team over the past seven years. After losing to the Royals on Tuesday, expect the Astros to be better on Wednesday. More precisely, after the Astros collected 14 hits but translated that to only three runs on Tuesday, they should be better with runners in scoring position on Wednesday and are likely to generate the big hits they need to win.
Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread
When the season began, everyone could see that the Royals made real investments in their pitching staff. Those investments are paying off. Kansas City is winning a lot of close, tough ballgames early in the season, the kinds of games it frequently lost in 2023. The Royals are clearly an improved team. They very nearly won a road series against the Baltimore Orioles, coming one out away from achieving that feat. They just beat the Astros and are on the verge of winning this midweek series versus Houston. The Royals deserve respect from bettors, in large part because Kansas City is covering more run-line spreads than it did last year.
Final Astros-Royals Prediction & Pick
This seems like a good spot for a Houston bounce-back game. Take the Astros.
Final Astros-Royals Prediction & Pick: Astros -1.5