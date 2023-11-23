Ahead of their game against the New Orleans Saints, it’s time to release our Atlanta Falcons Week 12 predictions.

The Atlanta Falcons and their Week 12 opponent, the New Orleans Saints, will both be coming off a bye week when they meet this Sunday to renew their heated rivalry.

This game is set to be a battle for first place in the NFC South — which used to mean something. Half a decade ago, when the likes of Matt Ryan and Drew Brees were dueling it out for the division, that more than likely meant it was two teams with above .500 records. That's not the case in 2023. The Falcons (4-6) and Saints (5-5) are part of one of the worst divisions in the NFL, yet still, one team has a chance at making the playoffs by winning the division. It's just that no team has shown they want it yet.

For the Falcons, it's been a year full of criticism, starting with head coach Arthur Smith, who, as the season has progressed, has gotten worse as a play-caller. Not only that, he has become extremely vague and highly questionable in his decision-making with the other aspects of the team, most notably his quarterback.

The saga of Desmond Ridder has been well-exploited at this point. It seems painfully obvious that this is a major hindrance for the Falcons, and better yet, Smith knows that. That's more than likely the reason for the often conservative play-calling that will then all of a sudden be followed by one with an aggressive approach that usually ends up failing miserably. Ridder now returns as the starter against the Saints, and Smith could be coaching for his job.

Can the Falcons overcome a three-game losing skid off a bye against their greatest nemesis, who they've lost six out of their last seven against? Let's get into some Atlanta Falcons Week 12 bold predictions versus the Saints.

Desmond Ridder and Derek Carr both have their usual turnovers

We know that Ridder, for sure, will be getting the start against the Saints. It's Derek Carr that's the uncertainty at this point, coming off a concussion. Regardless, both quarterbacks have been quite the turnover machines. Falcons' fans know all too well of Ridder's 12 total turnovers, which is undoubtedly the reason why Smith went with Taylor Heinicke over him for a couple of weeks. But Carr hasn't been much better for the Saints with a total of eight turnovers. This game could come down to whoever makes the turnover late.

Desmond Ridder scores two rushing touchdowns for the Falcons

When Ridder has been effective, it is when he's been able to use his legs, particularly when the Falcons get in the red zone. Smith, as noted, is completely unpredictable, but not in a good way. It will be interesting what his game plan is this week to make Ridder more comfortable with the offense. Perhaps we'll see Ridder use his legs more.

Younghoe Koo kicks three field goals for the Falcons

It's still hard to trust this offense due to the lack of consistent quarterback play. That means that, per usual, the Falcons will most likely be having to settle for field goals most of the time, meaning Younghoe Koo will have a busy day.

Falcons lose to the Saints, making it four straight losses

Every time I seem to pick the Falcons to pick up a win, they find ways to lose. However, that's usually been against quarterbacks who are first-time starting for their respective teams. It happened with Will Levis, Josh Dobbs, and Kyler Murray. With Carr in full participation at practice this week (per NBC Sports), that streak looks to be coming to a close. It won't matter. Falcons take their fourth straight loss, with Ridder making a turnover late in the game.