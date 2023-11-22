New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr is on pace to return from concussion protocol for the Saints matchup against the Atlanta Falcons

The New Orleans Saints may be getting quarterback Derek Carr back from a concussion for this week's divisional showdown versus the Atlanta Falcons. Carr left the Saints' Week 10 game versus the Minnesota Vikings after sustaining a concussion. The Saints then had a bye in Week 11. According to coach Dennis Allen, Carr was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

This is hopeful news for a Saints team who would love to have Carr back ahead of their matchup versus the Falcons. This game has major implications for the NFC South's underwhelming divisional race. The Saints are currently 5-5 while the Falcons are 4-6. If New Orleans wins, they'll strengthen their lead and playoff odds over the division. If the Falcons win, they'll end their three-game losing streak and re-take the division lead.

If Carr is unable to go, the Saints will turn back to Jameis Winston. While filling in for Carr after he left the Vikings' game, Winston went 13-25 for 122 yards with two touchdowns and interceptions. Winston has a ton of playmaking ability, but has never got past his turnover bug, which will be risky with the division lead on the line.

Prior to the Vikings game, Carr and the Saints were on a two-game winning streak that helped them take the NFC South lead. On the season, Carr has completed 65.9% of his passes for 2,231 yards with ten interceptions and four interceptions. He hasn't been incredible, but he's done enough to keep the Saints in contention to win the division.