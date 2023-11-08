Atlanta Falcons HC Arthur Smith says the team won't be playing 'musical chairs' amid QB switch from Desmond Ridder to Taylor Heinicke

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith announced that Taylor Heinicke will get his second straight start this weekend against the Arizona Cardinals. Heinicke initially came into play for the Falcons in Week 8 versus the Tennessee Titans after Desmond Ridder exited for concussion protocol.

Smith decided to stick with Heinicke the next week against the Minnesota Vikings. Though Heinicke and Falcons lost 31-28, they were close to getting the win if it weren't for some late-game Joshua Dobbs magic. In the loss, Heinicke went 21-38 for 268 yards with a touchdown and interception. Now, Smith plans to keep Heinicke as the starter going forward as he doesn't want to keep switching the quarterbacks.

“We're not going to play musical chairs,” Arthur Smith said Wednesday. “Hopefully we can go get this win. Take a second to really evaluate as we make that sprint towards the end of the season. “That's the best I can give you right now,” via ESPN's Michael Rothstein.

As Heinicke prepares for the Cardinals, Ridder will take a backseat. The second-year quarterback was unable to play consistently after going into the year as the starter. On the season, Ridder completed 65.4% of his passes for 1,701 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions.

While Ridder had flashes of good plays, moments and drives, he too often produced a poorly-timed turnover or kept the Falcons offense from hitting his potential. Heinicke might not maximize the offensive scheme or talents of Kyle Pitts, Drake London and Bijan Robinson, but he should take their offense up a level.