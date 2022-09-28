Bryan Harsin is still the head coach of the Auburn Tigers despite rumors that his seat is getting warmer and even though former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback AJ McCarron had recently made a claim in an appearance on The Ringer podcast Slow News Day that Harsin is already on his way out of Auburn football.

Via Nubyjas Wilborn of AL.com:

“From my sources over there, Harsin’s already been told he’s done after this year,” McCarron said on The Ringer podcast “Slow News Day.” McCarron, who was part of three national championship teams as an Alabama quarterback, said Harsin was allegedly informed after Auburn’s 29-point home loss against Penn State on Sept. 17. https://twitter.com/bykevinclark/status/1575197781383430158

Auburn is at 3-1 overall after four games. The Tigers won their first two games of the season but those were against the Mercer Bears and the San Jose State Spartans — teams Auburn football was expected to dominate. A loss to either the Bears or the Spartans would have amplified the calls for the firing of Bryan Harsin. His detractors would find fuel the following week after the San Jose State game when Auburn was taken to the woodshed by the Penn State Nittany Lions in a 41-12 loss at home. Granted that the Nittany Lions were No. 22 at the time, betting blown out like that at home certainly did not reflect well on the quality of job Harsin is doing as Auburn football’s head coach.

Apparently, this is also not the first time that McCarron talked about how dangerously close Harsin is of losing his job as head coach of Auburn football.

McCarron, who last played in the NFL in 2021, made similar comments on WNSP in Mobile Wednesday morning. Regarding Auburn and Harsin, McCarron told AL.com’s Mark Heim and WNSP’s Lee Shirvanian, “It’s a dumpster fire. Things I’ve heard behind the scenes from some people that are very well-connected up there, I’m sure other people know: I heard he’s already gone. That he’s already been told he’ll finish out this year, and you’re done.”

The Tigers would later bounce back with a 17-14 overtime win against unranked Missouri Tigers at home but that was hardly a convincing enough of a victory to lower the temperature of Harsin’s seat in Auburn.

Up ahead for Auburn football is a date with the LSU Tigers.