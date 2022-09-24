Twitter goes wild with Bryan Harsin reactions after Auburn football barely beat Missouri

Auburn football is 3-1 on the young season after taking down its first SEC opponent. With a 17-14 overtime win over Missouri football, Bryan Harsin and the Tigers are riding high.

The internet is not amused, though. Auburn, who was favored to win, took the victory despite going scoreless in the final three quarters of regulation. Missouri running back Nathaniel Peat was on his way to a game-winning touchdown before fumbling at the one-yard line. Derick Hall pounced on it to seal the win.

Mizzou was THIS close to an OT win in Auburn 🤐 pic.twitter.com/KN1GmSmHqw — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 24, 2022

Peat tormented the Tigers’ defense with 110 yards on the ground on 20 attempts but ultimately made a crucial mistake at the worst possible time. Harsin’s job security has been a frequent topic of discussion. His job was reportedly on the line with this very game and now seemingly will continue to lead the program after the shocking win.

It’s crazy to think that one play can save a coach’s job but that’s possibly what happened at Jordan-Hare Stadium. After the crazy end to the Auburn football win, Twitter talked constantly about the $15 million buyout Harsin would receive if the school decides to can him.

SEC gets lucky because Bryan Harsin keeps his job. https://t.co/zMkTZ3Hsnb — Ryan C. Fowler (@RyanCFowler) September 24, 2022

The biggest loser in this Auburn-Mizzou game is Bryan Harsin, who won’t get a $15M check tonight and still has to coach Auburn next week. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 24, 2022

basically Missouri had two chances to beat Auburn by simply Not Doing The Worst Possible Thing You Could Do Right Now and both times they did the worst possible thing they could possibly do right now — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) September 24, 2022

Robby Ashford led the way for the Auburn football squad with 127 passing yards and 12 completed passes in 18 attempts while rushing for a team-high 46 yards and a touchdown. Koy Moore recorded 74 receiving yards on four catches. Hall, in addition to the fumble recovery, had three tackles for loss, including two sacks.

So far, Bryan Harsin has not improved the Auburn football program by much, if at all, following Guz Malzahn’s tenure. The Tigers’ blowout loss to Penn State lingers and will continue to during the season. If they struggle to beat SEC opponents down the stretch of the season like they did last year, Harsin’s tenure as head coach will end very soon.