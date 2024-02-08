Baylor adds Gary Patterson.

The college football coaching carousel has seemingly come to an end with the exception of the Boston College job. On Thursday, however, the Baylor football program made a surprising hire, naming former TCU head coach Gary Patterson as a senior consultant, per Colt Barber of Sic Em 365.

‘Baylor football head coach Dave Aranda is set to hire former TCU head coach Gary Patterson as a Senior Level Strategic Consultant, SicEm365 has confirmed through a source. In this role, Patterson will help Baylor’s staff with break down of upcoming opponents while also self-scouting Baylor’s offense and defense during the season. ‘

This is a big addition to Dave Aranda's program, especially with all of the experience Patterson brings to the table. He has been in the coaching realm since 198 and was with TCU from 1998 to 2021.

Patterson was the Horned Frogs head coach from 2000-2021, finishing with an 181-79 record during his tenure. Patterson then spent a year on the Texas staff as an assistant to Steve Sarkisian, so now he stays in the stats of Texas and moves to help the Baylor football program.

Patterson also spent time previously as a defensive coordinator, so it seems likely that he will be an assistant to Baylor DC Matt Powledge.

Baylor had a disastrous 2023 season, finishing with a 3-9 record and a 2-7 mark in the Big 12 Conference, so there is a lot to change around the program. Perhaps adding a former longtime head coach is a good tool for Dave Aranda's Baylor football program to work with.