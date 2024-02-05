Bill O'Brien remains a candidate to be Boston College football head coach

Boston College football is trying to quickly compile a list of head coaching candidates in the hopes that a hiring decision can be made within the week. Ohio State offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien is emerging as a possible choice, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

His stock may not exactly be on the rise after a painfully unproductive OC stint with the 4-13 New England Patriots last season, but O'Brien is still a valuable name in coaching circles. Moreover, he has experience in reviving teams.

He somehow managed to keep Penn State competitive after the appalling Jerry Sandusky child sexual abuse scandal, doing his best to unify the community in the darkest of times. O'Brien then helped the Houston Texans get back on track, leading them to four divisional titles in the span of five years. His tenure did not end well (fired after just four games in 2020), but the man knows to light a spark in a team.

And that is what Boston College needs after seeing former head coach Jeff Hafley flee to the NFL to become the new defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. This abrupt departure could prove to be a positive thing for the Golden Eagles in the long run, however. Hafley went 22-26 in four seasons with the program, continuing an exhausting trend of mediocrity that stated around 2010.

Bill O'Brien, a native of Dorchester, Boston Massachusetts, could be the strong voice the Golden Eagles need to regain their bearings in the Atlantic Coast Conference. But it could require him to have an awkward conversation with Ohio State head coach Ryan Day.