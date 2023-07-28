Gary Patterson might be back with Texas football this season after all. Just five months after leaving his position as a special assistant with the Longhorns, the former TCU head coach has received an invitation to return to Steve Sarkisian's staff, according to Chip Brown of Horns247.

Patterson assumed his role with Texas following the 2021 season, weeks after his iconic 21-year tenure with the Horned Frogs came to a close. He resigned as TCU's head coach on October 31st, 2021, amid a 3-5 start and after being told he wouldn't be retained for the following season.

Patterson occupied a key role on Sarkisian's staff last season, helping Texas' defense with everything from scouting reports to specific installations in the secondary. He left his post with the Longhorns in early March, opting to spend more time with his family after so quickly jumping from TCU to Texas in fall 2021.

“I didn’t take any real time for family after leaving TCU and going to Austin,” Patterson said at the time. “I need to take my wife, Kelsey, on a nice vacation and spend some time with my kids and grandkids.”

The Longhorns finished second in total defense and second in scoring defense among Big 12 teams last season, massive strides on that side of the ball that helped them improve to 8-5 after a disappointing 5-7 campaign in 2021. Whether Patterson returns to Austin or not, his fingerprints are poised to be all over Texas football once again this fall.