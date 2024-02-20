Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer made a key hire that has fans talking.

The Alabama football team won the SEC title last season but fell short of its National Championship goals with a loss to eventual champ Michigan. Nick Saban retired and Kalen DeBoer is now at the controls of the most successful college program of the last two decades. On Monday, a new likely hire was announced from Big 12 country that could add a much-needed youth infusion to DeBoer's staff.

Two Saban staffers were promoted recently as part of DeBoer's takeover process. The Tide's sneakiest portal addition of the 2024 offseason was revealed.

With the offseason progressing at a fast rate, Coach DeBoer decided to bring in a young coach for a key position this upcoming offseason.

Alabama Football's Latest Hire

DeBoer is poised to hire a former linebacker who once played for the SEC rival Georgia Bulldogs according to a Twitter post.

Alabama is set to hire Baylor’s Christian Robinson as outside linebackers coach, a source tells @247sports. The former Georgia linebacker previously worked at Auburn and Florida, including as the Gators’ interim DC. (@brucefeldmancfb 1st).https://t.co/dJORJ80Uo5 pic.twitter.com/q8DbJPOaSb — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 19, 2024

Tide's Outlook in 2024

The Tide lost five-stars Julian Sayin and Caleb Downs to Ohio State football in the transfer portal but nonetheless return a talented group led by Jalen Milroe on offense.

The Tide badly outrushed their opponents in 2023 as they held opposing teams to under 125 yards rushing per game.

With star linebackers across the board and tons of talent in the program's pipeline, Robinson has a lot to work with in 2024.

Baylor football finished 12th in the Big 12 last season which could be seen as a negative, but Robinson is heading to a winning football culture now led by the 2023-2024 College Football Playoffs runner-up coach.

Robinson knows the SEC inside and out having played for Georgia from 2009-2012, experience that will be invaluable by the time Alabama football takes the playing field this fall.