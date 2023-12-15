After flashing plenty of potential filling in for Quinn Ewers, Maalik Murphy entered the transfer portal. Texas football will likely have Ewers back under center, so it makes sense for Murphy to search for a new program. However, it appears he's visiting with three schools over the weekend.

The No. 4 ranked quarterback in the transfer portal is set to visit Duke, Baylor, and Oregon State, per Greg Biggins of 247 Sports. It's going to be a busy weekend for Maalik Murphy.

Each program would be a great destination for Maalik Murphy. Duke was a surprisingly good team this season after finishing with a 7-5 record. Meanwhile, Baylor needs as much help they can get, but Murphy would make for an enticing quarterback for the Bears. Lastly, Oregon State finished the season with an 8-4 record and need a quarterback replacement with DJ Uiagalelei leaving.

Maalik Murphy is a unique quarterback, as he has all of the tools to be great. However, there is still room to improve. Which is probably why he's considering playing for a program like Duke Baylor, or Oregon State. Murphy played seven games for Texas football. He recorded 477 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions.

It'll be interesting to see where he lands in the transfer portal. Clearly, he's looking for a program that will allow him to start. So, Duke, Baylor, and Oregon State should be heavily recruiting the talented quarterback. With that said, keep an eye out for any updates on Maalik Murphy, as he's narrowing down which college he'll attend in 2024.