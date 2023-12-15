DJ Moore's status for Week 15 vs. the Browns is still up in the air, but there is good news.

The latest DJ Moore injury update is that the Chicago Bears wide receiver is officially “questionable” for the team’s Week 15 matchup with the Cleveland Browns due to an ankle injury. He did practice in full on Friday, but his status is still up in the air. That was just one of the Bears' injury updates that came out on Friday. We also got news about safety Jaquan Brisker, who was limited in practice.

“Bears WR DJ Moore (ankle, full) and safety Jaquan Brisker (groin, limited) are both questionable for Sunday at Cleveland. LB Noah Sewell (knee) and WR Equanimeous St. Brown (pec) have been ruled out,” The Athletic’s Bears beat writer Adam Jahns reported on Friday.

When the Bears face the Browns in Week 15, Chicago will be looking to win its third consecutive game for the first time this season and pick up its fourth win in the last five games. Doing so without DJ Moore if he is out due to injury will be tough, though.

DJ Moore is having one of his best seasons

Moore, who came to the Bears from the Carolina Panthers in the trade for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NF Draft, is (by far) the team’s leading pass catcher this season with 76 catches for 1,071 yards and seven touchdowns (plus his first NFL rushing touchdown).

Those seven touchdowns already tie Moore’s career-high in that category, and he is only 122 receiving yards away from a career-high in that area. He needs 18 more catches to set a career mark for receptions. On the pace he is at, Moore should break all his personal records if he plays in Week 15.