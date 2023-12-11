DJ Moore dropped a confident playoff take as the Chicago Bears begin to find momentum in the 2023 NFL season

The Chicago Bears defeated the Detroit Lions 28-13 on Sunday. Detroit fell to 9-4 with the loss, while the Bears improved their record to 5-8. DJ Moore even thinks the Bears can sneak into the playoffs.

“Our plan is to win out,” Moore said on 670 The Score, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

Moore believes the Bears are as good as any team in the NFC North. The star receiver also commented on the Bears' overall growth as a team.

“Heck yeah,” Moore responded when asked if the team is growing, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “Do you not remember we were on the up-and-down roller coaster and we just stacked two wins back-to-back? I’d say we’re doing great.”

Bears' future

The Bears did not start the season on a high note. Chicago has performed well in recent action, however.

Their upset over the Lions was impressive to say the least. Justin Fields threw for 223 yards and a touchdown, while adding 58 rushing yards and another score. Moore led the charge for the receiving core, recording six receptions for 68 yards and a TD.

Chicago's defense found a way to contain Jared Goff and the Lions' offense as well, holding Detroit to 13 points. It was a statement victory for a Bears team that has been counted out by many.

It will be intriguing to see if the Bears can maintain their current momentum. They will play the Cleveland Browns on the road next week before returning home to host the Arizona Cardinals.

Regardless of whether or not Chicago reaches the postseason, they are starting to provide hope for fans. Fields looks like a star and the entire team is showing a lot of fight right now. Confidence is the key and based on Moore's comments, Chicago fully believes in their team.

The Bears-Browns game is scheduled for Sunday as Chicago attempts to remain in the win column.