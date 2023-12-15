Justin Fields faces a big test against Cleveland's top-rated defense

For the majority of the season, the Chicago Bears ranked with the worst teams in the NFL. But as they enter their Week 15 game against the Cleveland Browns, the Bears have won 3 of their last 4 games and have started to play consistent football on both sides of the ball.

Actually, that may be selling head coach Matt Eberflus and his team somewhat short. Justin Fields and the Chicago offense are starting to show that they can make plays and move the ball consistently. However, the defense is playing much better than that.

The Bears have allowed just 10 and 13 points in victories over the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions, respectively, as that unit has gotten a major lift from pass rusher Montez Sweat. The Bears picked up Sweat from the Washington Commanders at the trade deadline, and the majority of the Chicago defense has been following his lead.

The Bears will clearly get tested by the Browns, who bring an 8-5 record into this game even though they have been forced to go with veteran Joe Flacco at the quarterback position. The Browns have been one of the best teams in the league when playing at home, as they have a 6-1 record when playing at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Justin Fields must give the Bears 175 yards passing and at least 60 yards rushing

Fields is fighting to show that he is still worthy of being a starting quarterback in the NFL. Whether it will be with the Bears in 2024 is up for debate, because they have the first-round pick of the Carolina Panthers, and that team is likely to end up with the first pick in the draft.

Fields is completing his 3rd season with the Bears and there is no doubt that he has the physical skills and athletic ability to pull off some remarkable plays. He has demonstrated his superior running ability since his rookie season, and there is no doubt that he has the arm strength to make some of the most difficult throws.

However, there are significant questions about his ability to read defenses and make the right decisions with the ball. This has been an area of concern throughout his 3 seasons with the Bears, but he has been doing a better job in recent weeks.

As a result, general manager Ryan Poles will have to decide whether Fields can lead the team effectively and help make the Bears an elite team or they will be better off drafting a quarterback in what many believe to be an elite class.

Fields has completed 162 of 255 passes for 1,810 yards with 13 TD passes and 6 interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing with 458 yards, a 515 yards per carry average and 2 rushing touchdowns.

He is likely to be under pressure from the top-ranked Cleveland defense, and this game could provide Poles with the evidence he needs to make a decision on Fields' future. If he can have an excellent game against a superior defensive team, it will be a significant development.

D.J. Moore gives the Bears a go-to receiver

Of course, Fields does not have to do it alone. He needs support from an improving offensive line and he has one of the best receivers in the league in D.J. Moore.

The former Panther has been targeted 103 times by Bears quarterbacks this season, and he has 76 receptions for 1,071 yards and 7 touchdowns. Moore has brilliant speed and the ability to make significant yards after the catch because he is not going to get tackled on anything less than a big hit by the defense.

Moore has shown he can be a solid runner as he scored in Week 14 on a 16-yard TD run against the Lions on an end around. It would not be a surprise if the Bears used this play with more frequency.

Montez Sweat needs to register at least 1 sack and 2 QB hits

After a brutal start to the season, the Bears defense has made steady progress. They rank 12th in the NFL as they are allowing 312.5 yards per game.

Much of their success has been driven by Sweat and his ability to get to the passer. He has recorded 10.0 sacks this season, and 3.5 of them have come while wearing a Bears uniform. He also has 2 tackles for loss and 2 passes batted down while playing for the Bears.

Sweat may be the featured player, but he has significant company among his teammates. Linebacker T.J. Edwards has a team-leading 129 tackles, 2.0 sacks and 1 forced fumble, while fellow linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has 83 tackles and 3 interceptions. Defensive back Jaylon Johnson is always around the ball and he has a team-high 4 interceptions to go with 28 tackles and 1 forced fumble.