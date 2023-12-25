Khalil Herbert even showed proof!

Talk about timing. Right on the same day that Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert had his best game of the season, he got a notice to be “randomly” drug tested. How random could that be?

Herbert made the revelation in Week 16 on Sunday after he helped propel the Bears to the 27-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The 25-year-old RB recorded a season-high 112 yards on 20 carries for one touchdown. On his Instagram Story, Herbert shared a photo of a notice from the NFL asking him to complete a postgame drug test before leaving Soldier Field.

The Bears star couldn't help but laugh at the rather interesting turn of events and the timing of it. For what it's worth, Herbert actually scored his first rushing TD of the season in the game.

Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert got selected to do a post-game drug test after finishing today’s game with a season-high 112 yards rushing. (Picture via Khalil’s Instagram) pic.twitter.com/CT8WNZ7uqP — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) December 25, 2023

Sure enough, fans couldn't help but poke fun at the development, with many sharing their belief that the league's random drug test isn't really random.

“There is zero randomness about these tests. No matter what team it is,” a fan commented.

Another one said, “NFL be like, Merry Christmas, here’s your drug test.”

Others had the jokes for Khalil Herbert as well, hilariously saying he played too well for his own good.

“Definitely took something. He played too good today. Lol,” a commenter added. Another X user shared, “You played too good motherf**ker, we need a piss sample.”

It will be interesting to see what the results of the “random” drug test will be, though we can assume Khalil Herbert will post it on social media as well to prove to everyone that his epic Week 16 performance was legitimate.