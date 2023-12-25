A perfect gift for Bears fans.

Justin Fields is doing his best to deliver the best Christmas present for the Chicago Bears faithful. His insane drive is starting to leave Kyler Murray's Arizona Cardinals in the dust. But, the best gift he could provide was given to a fan before Cairo Santos hit a field goal to secure the lead.

Justin Fields knew exactly that he was there to spread joy to the Bears fans who came out on Christmas Eve. The quarterback saw the perfect opportunity when a fan was in his sight after notching a touchdown. He immediately rushed over to the fan and gave him the ball for a perfect gift during the holiday season.

Justin Fields gave this young fan a Christmas gift he'll never forget 🙌🎄 (via @ChicagoBears)pic.twitter.com/0R1mrUI0Ox — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 24, 2023

This was not the only thing that the Bears faithful received. They are also experiencing a showdown between Fields and Kyler Murray. As of the moment, the Bears quarterback is outworking the Cardinals defensive unit. Fields currently has 158 passing yards through 13 completions on 24 attempts. He also threw a touchdown to Mercedes Lewis in the second quarter to extend the lead.

Murray, on the other hand, was doing his best but it looks like they are about to fall short. He currently has 116 passing yards through 15 completions on 23 attempts. The Cardinals' offensive engine also notched a passing touchdown. But, that is all where the similarities stop.

Fields has managed to edge out his opponents by the use of his rushing game. The Bears' all-around weapon currently has nine carries to get the team 97 yards along with a rushing touchdown. This mixed with Cairo Santos' prowess to hit straight through the uprights will surely give them the win.