Klay Thompson is one of the best shooters in the NBA today. Forming one half of the iconic Splash Brothers, Thompson has successfully shot his way into four NBA championships.

Moreover, he is also a five-time All-Star and a two-time All-NBA player, which has helped Thompson amass a net worth of $70 million. While Thompson has successfully returned from injury, things have yet to become stable for him romantically, and he's yet to find anyone to share his $2.2 million home with. For this piece, let's get to know more about Klay Thompson's dating life.

Klay Thompson's ex-girlfriend Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier was born on March 28, 1990, in Chicago. She attended Evanston Township High School. During her high school days, Harrier started to take drama classes. However, she also confessed that pursuing an acting career wasn't yet on her radar, given her interest in sports.

After completing her high school education, Harrier was supposed to attend the New York University Gallatin School of Individualized Study to earn a degree in art history. However, she opted instead to pursue a modeling career.

In an interview with Refinery 29, Harrier revealed “I came to New York 6 1/2 years ago to go to NYU, but I was modeling at the same time, and it got pretty busy. I actually didn't end up going to NYU and decided to take the opportunity to model while that was in front of me. It wasn't a difficult decision to make. I've always valued education, but modeling is something you can only do for so long. I felt that I needed to take advantage of that opportunity.”

However, after starting her modeling career, Harrier eventually returned to school. She studied acting and completed her education at William Esper Studio.

Laura Harrier's modeling career

As early as 17 years old, Harrier already embarked on a modeling career. In fact, her modeling gigs started after Harrier chanced upon coming home from school when a photographer was doing a shoot. Since then, Harrier has accumulated a handful of modeling gigs. In the past, Harrier has worked with several modeling agencies such as IMG Models, Elite Model Management, and Wilhelmina Models.

Furthermore, Harrier has also posed for several magazines including Flaunt, Elle, Glamour, Vogue, and Cosmopolitan. In addition to posing for magazines, Harrier has also worked with several major brands as a model. These brands include Garnier, L'Oreal, ALDO, American Eagle, Macy's, Urban Outfitters, Steve Madden, and Target.

Laura Harrier's acting career

In 2013, Harrier made her onscreen acting debut in the soap opera One Life to Live, where she portrayed Destiny Evans. She also appeared in other television programs such as Unforgettable and Galyntine.

In 2014, Harrier first appeared on the big screen in the movie The Last Five Years, where she acted alongside Hollywood star Anna Kendrick. Since then, Harrier started to rack up the roles on the big screen. Her other films include 4th Man Out before her biggest role in MCU's Spiderman: Homecoming.

In Spiderman: Homecoming, Harrier made Liz come to life, where she was portrayed Peter Parker's love interest and the daughter of the main antagonist. Spiderman: Homecoming is easily Harrier's most successful film, as it grossed $880 million worldwide.

In an interview with W magazine, Harrier bared her thoughts about portraying Liz by saying “She’s not there for the boy. There are a million things that are her focus: school, her career, college applications, all these things, but definitely not the boy. She’s not there just to look pretty and hang out with Peter.”

Since her performance in Spiderman: Homecoming, Harrier would go on to earn starring roles in movies such as BlacKkKlansman, Balance, Not Symmetry, and Entergalactic. She also earned a role in the 2023 remake of White Men Can't Jump.

Laura Harrier's relationship with Klay Thompson

Since 2018, after the filming of BlacKkKlansman, it seems like Thompson and Harrier started to ignite their relationship. The two would see each other until 2020, which saw Harrier accuse the four-time NBA champion of cheating.

Laura Harrier's engagement with Sam Jarou

After breaking up with Thompson, Harrier started to date French creative consultant Sam Jarou, whom she met in 2019. With a new relationship, Harrier certainly feels at peace with Jarou.

In a conversation with People magazine, Harrier stated “The cliché of when you know, you know. I never really believed it until that happened to me. It's a funny feeling when you just find peace and calm.”

In 2022, Harrier announced that she was engaged with the creative consultant, after Jarou popped the question while the two were in Paris.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Harrier revealed “Yeah. We did get engaged recently, which I'm very excited about. It was really simple and sweet in Paris. I never wanted one of those big showy public engagements. That's just not my personality.”

Klay Thompson's ex-girlfriend Hannah Stocking

Hannah Stocking was born on Feb. 4, 1992, in Los Angeles. She attended Ashland High School, where she started her amateur volleyball career.

After graduating from high school, Stocking decided to commit to Dominican University, where she played for four seasons of college volleyball. As a player for Dominican University, Stocking totaled 821 career digs, the most in school's history during the Division III era.

Hannah Stocking's social media following

While Stocking carved out a solid amateur volleyball career, her rise in popularity came on the internet. Initially, Stocking made waves for her content on Vine. Afterwards, Stocking would successfully transition to YouTube, where she currently has more than 9.5 million subscribers to her channel.

Hannah Stocking's acting career

After turning heads on the internet, it wasn't surprising that Stocking would eventually carve out an acting career. Some of her notable works include TV series Amigos, Dhar Mann, and Hannah Stocking. On the other hand, Stocking has also appeared on the big screens with a movie appearance in Vanquish.

Hannah Stocking's relationship with Klay Thompson

Thompson and Stocking dated from 2014 to 2015. However, their relationship ended after Thompson was allegedly caught cheating on her after Stocking caught him engaging in a “groupie.”

Other women associated with Klay Thompson

Aside from Laura Harrier and Hannah Stocking, other women have been part of Klay Thompson' s dating life. However, it's worth noting that the Warriors star only dated these women and never officially got into a relationship with them.

These include former Fordham women's basketball player Tiffany Suarez, NFL cheerleader Cherise Sandra, Instagram model Abigail Ratchford, hairstylist Carleen Henry, Godzilla vs. Kong star Eiza Gonzales, and Legal Finance worker Kristen Evangeline. Just recently, there are also rumors of Thompson dating model Paige Rivas.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Klay Thompson's dating life.