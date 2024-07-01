The Chicago Blackhawks are entering a new era with former 2023 No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard. However, before Bedard's time, Chicago was a winning team under former head coach Joel Quenneville. Quenneville and executives Stan Bowman and Al MacIsaac took a hiatus from the NHL due to their reported inadequacy in dealing with a tea sexual assault case. Two and half years later, the league has released a statement on the former Blackhawks' embers reinstatement.

Former Blackhawks staff members get status update

“The National Hockey League today announced that, effective immediately, Stan Bowman, Al MacIsaac and Joel Quenneville are eligible to seek employment in the NHL. For more than the last two and a half years, these individuals have been ineligible to work for any NHL team as a result of their inadequate response upon being informed in 2010 of allegations that Blackhawks’ Player, Kyle Beach, had been assaulted by the Club’s video coach,” the NHL announced, per Blackhawks Insider Charlie Roumeliotis.

“While it is clear that, at the time, their responses were unacceptable, each of these three individuals (Messrs. Bowman, MacIsaac and Quenneville) has acknowledged that and used his time away from the game to engage in activities which, not only demonstrate sincere remorse for what happened, but also evidence greater awareness of the responsibilities that all NHL personnel have, particularly personnel who are in positions of leadership. Moreover, each has made significant strides in personal improvement by participating in myriad programs, many of which focused on the imperative of responding in effective and meaningful ways to address alleged acts of abuse. The League expects that they will continue this commitment in any future capacity with the NHL and/or one of our Clubs,” the statement continued.

“While Clubs are free to discuss potential employment opportunities with Messrs. Bowman, MacIsaac and Quenneville effective immediately, they will not be permitted to enter into new employment relationships with any of these individuals until on or after Wednesday, July 10, 2024.”

It will be interesting to see if the former Blackhawks staff members land new opportunities.

Chicago turns new page with revamped team

The Blackhawks seem to have found their next franchise star with Connor Bedard. The rookie center had a highly promising debut season that will have Chicago fans excited for the future. Through 68 games, Bedard amassed 22 goals and 39 assists for 61 points. Bedard's strong early 2023-24 season showing earned him an NHL All-Star appearance, which made him the youngest player in league history to ever earn the honor.

The young phenom did more than just accumulate stats. He entertained Blackhawks fans at an unrivaled level. During Chicago's Dec. 23rd matchup against the Saint Louis Blues, Bedard broke the internet with an incredible behind-the-net goal.

Moreover, the star rookie broke records left and right with his impressive performances. One of his historical nights of play was brought to light on Nov. 9th. Bedard became the youngest player in Blackhawks history to record a multi-goal game (two).

Chicago finished the season with the worst record in the Central Division. However, Bedard and company look forward to an improved showing in 2024-25.