We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Cardinals-Bears prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Prepare for the oldest rivalry in the NFL as the Arizona Cardinals head to the “Windy City” to face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Week 16. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Cardinals-Bears prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Cardinals lost 45-29 to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15 in Glendale. Initially, they fell behind 14-7 after the first quarter. But it was still a close game at halftime as they trailed 21-13. Unfortunately, they fell apart in the second half and could not keep up with the Niners. Kyler Murray went 26 for 39 with 211 yards passing with one touchdown and two interceptions while rushing six times for 49 yards. Also, James Conner rushed 14 times for 86 yards and one score. Emari Demercado rushed four times for 64 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, Trey McBride led the pass catchers with 10 receptions for 102 yards. But the defense was bad, allowing 406 yards to the San Francisco offense, and were gashed on the ground, allowing 144 rushing yards. Also, the offense had two turnovers on offense and allowed three sacks.

The Bears lost 20-17 to the Cleveland Browns. Initially, they controlled the game for three quarters, leading 17-7 going into the final quarter. But they collapsed in the fourth and allowed the Browns to take the lead. Somehow, they still had a chance to win. But a Hail Mary pass attempt somehow went out of Darnell Mooney's hands and into the Browns for an interception. Significantly, Justin Fields went 19 for 40 with 166 yards passing while rushing seven times for 30 yards. Roschan Johnson rushed five times for 36 yards. Likewise, DJ Moore had four receptions for 52 yards. The Bears went 4 for 18 on third-down conversions. Moreover, they turned the ball over three times and allowed Fields to get sacked three times. It ruined a good effort by the defense, who garnered four takedowns.

As noted before, it is the oldest rivalry in the NFL, with both teams being the only standing from the original teams. Moreover, the Cards played in Chicago for 40 seasons and developed a rivalry with the Bears. The Bears lead the all-time series 59-29-6. However, the teams have not played since 2021, when the Cardinals defeated the Bears 33-22 at Soldier Field. They have only faced one another four times in 13 years.

Here are the Cardinals-Bears NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Cardinals-Bears Odds

Arizona Cardinals: +4.5 (-115)

Chicago Bears: -4.5 (-105)

Over: 43 (-110)

Under: 43 (-110)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Bears Week 16

Time: 4:26 PM ET/1:26 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals do not have much to play for, as the season has been a wash. Despite all that, they will still go into this game with a competitive effort in hopes of stealing a game at Soldier Field.

Murray has passed for 1,075 yards for four touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing 29 times for 155 yards and three touchdowns in limited action. Ultimately, he has some help from Conner, who has rushed 143 times for 717 yards and five touchdowns. Demercado has rushed 56 times for 274 yards and two scores. Meanwhile, McBride has been solid, with 66 catches for 712 yards and two touchdowns. Marquise “Hollywood” Brown is still around but has not done much. Overall, he has 51 receptions for 574 yards and is questionable to play this week.

The defense is not great, but there are three players who can make a difference. First, Dennis Gardeck has 27 solo tackles and five sacks. Victor Dimukeje has tallied 15 solo tackles and four sacks. Likewise, BJ Ojulari has 15 solo tackles and four sacks.

The Cards will cover the spread if Murray can find room to run and control the clock. Then, they need to stop Fields.

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread

The Bears have had another messy season that has had numerous pitfalls. Now, they hope to at least take advantage of a good matchup at home in front of their fans and need Fields to be good.

Fields has passed for 1,976 yards, 14 touchdowns, and eight interceptions while rushing 96 times for 488 yards and two scores. Ultimately, he will have D'Onta Foreman to help him, and he has rushed 109 times for 425 yards. Johnson has rushed 60 times for 274 yards and one score. Meanwhile, Moore has 80 receptions for 1,123 yards and seven touchdowns. Cole Kmet has 66 catches for 571 yards and six touchdowns.

The defense does not have many weapons, but there are a few that can thrive. First, Montez Sweat has 34 solo tackles and 12.5 sacks. Tremaine Edmunds has tallied 54 solo tackles and four interceptions. Likewise, T.J. Edwards has 76 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks, and two interceptions.

The Bears will cover the spread if they can run the ball efficiently. Then, they need to pressure Murray and force him to throw.

Final Cardinals-Bears Prediction & Pick



Both teams are bad. Moreover, the Bears are not good enough to cover a 4.5-point spread, even at home.

Final Cardinals-Bears Prediction & Pick: Arizona Cardinals: +4.5 (-115)