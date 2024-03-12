The Chicago Bears have all eyes on them. They hold the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and are deciding what to do with Justin Fields. With Caleb Williams and Drake Maye as the top quarterbacks in the upcoming draft, trading Fields is something worth considering.
However, in a bit of a surprising plot twist, the Bears sent a large contingent to watch Oregon Ducks star Bo Nix at his pro day, as Jim Nagy reports.
‘Big NFL contingent from 30 NFL teams in Eugene today for Oregon pro-day with @ChicagoBears (8) and @nyjets (5) having most club reps.'
The Bears are also doing some work on Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson as Courtney Cronin of ESPN notes.
‘Hearing the Bears are sending a sizable contingent to Oregon today. They'll get to do their due diligence on Bo Nix (like with all top QB prospects), but center Jackson Powers-Johnson is the draw. Could be an option for Chicago if Ryan Poles wants to trade back from 9 for a rookie OL later in the first round.'
The Bears sending out that many to watch Bo Nix is something to monitor, although the Ducks signal-caller was out of the first round in ClutchPoints' latest post-combine NFL mock draft. Powers-Johnson was in the top 25 in that mock draft, so Poles trading back to grab the Oregon center and maybe waiting for Round 2 for Nix could be something in the works.
The Bears also have scouts and coaches watching Oregon WR Troy Franklin, so a heavy presence in Eugene for the Ducks Pro Day.