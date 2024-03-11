The 2024 NFL Combine has wrapped up, and plenty of players made themselves some money after their high testing results. Many players have entered into first-round consideration, while others have fallen out, and those changes are reflected in our next 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
Eyes will be on the quarterback and wide receiver positions, as these positions likely will dominate the first round. If your team needs a player from either of these position groups, they are in luck!
The following mock draft includes reasoning for each selection, and no trades were made, so the existing draft order is the same order listed below, with no changes.
1. Chicago Bears (from CAR) – Caleb Williams, QB (USC)
Nothing has changed at the top of our NFL mock draft, as the Chicago Bears look to be committed to making Caleb Williams their next franchise QB. With the trade market for Justin Fields not looking very robust currently, it will be interesting to see the timing of a Fields trade.
2. Washington Commanders – Drake Maye, QB (UNC)
It seems that the Washington Commanders have a bit of a QB decision to make. Early reports pointed towards the front office being interested in LSU’s Jayden Daniels, while recent reports say that GM Adam Peters has grown fond of Drake Maye.
To change things up a bit here, we have the Commanders selecting Maye, who would be in line to be the second-consecutive Tar Heel QB in Washington, joining Sam Howell.
3. New England Patriots – Jayden Daniels, QB (LSU)
Everyone and their brother knows that the New England Patriots cannot enter the 2024 NFL season with Mac Jones as their starting QB. That's why they just traded him to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a sixth-round pick. Penciling in whichever of the top three QBs falls to NE at third overall makes the most sense.
While the Patriots are in a prime position to trade down with a fellow QB-needy franchise, it’s expected that New England holds at three and takes a QB, which in this case is Daniels, who would immediately inject some life into a hapless offense.
4. Arizona Cardinals – Marvin Harrison Jr., WR (OSU)
The fourth selection belongs to the Arizona Cardinals, who, just like in our most recent mock draft, selected Marvin Harrison Jr. With Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown hitting free agency and no other long-term receivers on the roster, Harrison looks to be one of the easier selections to predict.
5. Los Angeles Chargers – Joe Alt, OT (Notre Dame)
With Jim Harbaugh entering year one leading the Los Angeles Chargers, we could see him shoot for the stars with an offensive skill player. And while that’s possible, adding a building block on the offense line like Joe Alt makes more sense.
With Keenan Allen set to return, Justin Herbert should continue to have his WR1 moving forward. Plus, in a draft that is ripe with receiver talent, the Chargers can always look to find a replacement for Mike Williams (if they move on) in the second or third round.
6. New York Giants – Malik Nabers, WR (LSU)
Regardless of whether Daniel Jones is the starting QB for the New York Giants in 2025 or not, the offense needs a bonafide top receiver. LSU’s Malik Nabers is knocking on the door of the same tier as Harrison Jr., making him a perfect selection for the Giants.
Jones has been throwing to the likes of Sterling Shepard, Jalin Hyatt, Wan’Dale Robinson, and others with the Giants, and that hasn’t been very productive, pushing the need for a top receiver near the top of their draft board.
7. Tennessee Titans – Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT (Penn State)
Brian Callahan jumps from the Bengals over to the Titans, where he takes over as Tennessee’s head coach moving forward. With Will Levis looking like the next option for QB, Callahan and his staff will likely look to build around the former Kentucky signal-caller.
Olu Fashanu is near the top of the board in a deep offensive tackle draft, and the former Nittany Lion would be a really solid fit for an offense that severely lacks bonafide offensive line depth.
8. Atlanta Falcons – Dallas Turner, EDGE (Alabama)
With Arthur Smith out the door and Raheem Morris in as his replacement, the Atlanta Falcons need to do an overhaul of most of their roster. Quarterback is the biggest hole on this team, but with the top prospect already off the board, free agency or the trade market may have to be the way that the Falcons go for an upgrade.
Turning their attention to the first defensive player in the draft, Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner would be a nice addition for Morris’ defense, helping set the tone in the trenches and providing a solid piece for Morris to build his defense around.
9. Chicago Bears – Rome Odunze, WR (Washington)
While having the Bears address their offense with both of their first-round selections may not be expected, it could be the best way for GM Ryan Poles to expedite the roster rebuild. With Caleb Williams already in tow, getting him a receiver to pair with DJ Moore would be the next likely step.
Rome Odunze is the final of the three big-name WRs in this year’s draft, and the former Washington Husky would be a solid addition to a passing attack that needs another option besides Moore and Cole Kmet.
10. New York Jets – Taliese Fuaga, OT (Oregon State)
Any player that will help keep Aaron Rodgers upright should be near the top of the draft board for the New York Jets, plain and simple. Needing to find even more offensive line talent, adding Oregon State offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga would be a major step in the right direction.
A mauler in the trenches, Fuaga would help set the tone right out of the gate, protecting Rodgers and giving his signal caller a clean pocket. While a receiver to pair with Garrett Wilson or even a tight end would make sense here too, Joe Douglas should make a move to add a player that already has thought about playing for the Jets.
Taliese Fuaga on what it would mean to him to block for Aaron Rodgers:
“That's just speechless for me. You see Aaron Rodgers growing up as a kid, & potentially blocking for him is crazy for me. That's a dream kinda thing.”#Jets pic.twitter.com/tL9yYqE1YW
— Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) March 2, 2024
11. Minnesota Vikings – Terrion Arnold, CB (Alabama)
In this situation, we are moving forward with the Minnesota Vikings welcoming back Kirk Cousins. As long as that happens, it would make sense for Minnesota to move QB down on their draft board needs, which would push cornerback higher.
Terrion Arnold is the first CB off the board in April, as his ball skills and coverage abilities are bar none in the rest of the class. While the Vikings have been tied to J.J. McCarthy, GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah understands that planning for the future will need to wait, especially with how much money they likely will need to give Cousins.
12. Denver Broncos – J.J. McCarthy, QB (Michigan)
The debacle that has been the Russell Wilson saga has finally reached its endpoint, with the Denver Broncos moving on from the former Seahawks QB. With Wilson now in Pittsburgh, Denver needs a QB, and a rebuild likely is upcoming.
Michigan’s McCarthy is the next QB that should be considered in the NFL Draft, as he has been flying up draft boards even with his lack of collegiate production. Needing to find a long-term starter as their next QB, Sean Payton may look to grab McCarthy, as the free-agent market isn’t super appetizing.
13. Las Vegas Raiders – Nate Wiggins, CB (Clemson)
Quarterback is a position of need for the Las Vegas Raiders, with Jimmy Garoppolo being benched last season and Aidan O’Connell struggling. But they should be in the market for a veteran starter, and if they don’t move up in April’s NFL Draft, adding a defender makes sense.
Clemson’s Nate Wiggins is right there with Arnold for the best CB in this draft cycle, and coming from a blue-chip program would likely appeal to Antonio Pierce in his first season leading the team.
14. New Orleans Saints – Brian Thomas Jr., WR (LSU)
Cap issues are all over the place yet again for the New Orleans Saints, and reports of Michael Thomas on his way out opens up a big hole next to Chris Olave. Hometown kid Brian Thomas Jr. would be an excellent addition for the offense, which looks to be relying on Derek Carr yet again at QB.
15. Indianapolis Colts – Brock Bowers, TE (Georgia)
This mock draft could not have gone any better for the Indianapolis Colts, who were able to sit by and have the TE1 and generational prospect Brock Bowers fall into their lap. With receiving abilities that stand out even when compared to his fellow receivers, Bowers would help elevate the Colts’ offense to another level, as long as Anthony Richardson can stay healthy.
16. Seattle Seahawks – Jared Verse, EDGE (Florida State)
In his first draft cycle with the team, new head coach Mike Macdonald has a chance to shape the roster how he would like. Armed with a middle-of-the-round first-round selection, Macdonald looks to the group of edge rushers, settling on Florida State’s Jared Verse.
While Laitau Latu is a very real possibility here too, Verse has a lot of explosive work on tape that should stand out, making him a prime target for Macdonald and company.
17. Jacksonville Jaguars – Laiatu Latu, EDGE (UCLA)
While the front office looks to hammer out a long-term extension with pass-rusher Josh Allen, the Jacksonville Jaguars should add another edge rusher to pair with Allen. And if Allen ends up leaving, then the Jaguars have his replacement already in house.
UCLA’s Latu is a bonafide edge rush prospect, and he should immediately pay dividends for Jacksonville right out of the gate. Expect the Jaguars to heavily consider the edge rush class this year, potentially even doubling up on them.
18. Cincinnati Bengals – JC Latham, OT (Alabama)
Joe Burrow looks to come back from his wrist injury suffered last season, and a great way to help keep him healthy is to add yet another offensive line via the draft. Alabama’s JC Latham would immediately plug into any tackle spot for the Bengals, potentially replacing fellow Crimson Tide product Jonah Williams as he enters free agency.
19. Los Angeles Rams – Quinyon Mitchell, CB (Toledo)
The Los Angeles Rams are still in their win-now window with Matthew Stafford at the helm, but the offense is pretty well known at this point. What isn’t clearly known is how the depth chart at cornerback currently sits, which is where Quinyon Mitchell comes into play.
The Toledo product has become a household name with his strong play last year, something he parlayed into a strong Senior Bowl performance and capped off with a 4.33 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.
4.33u ‼️@ToledoFB DB Quinyon Mitchell was FLYING.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/We7EdoMm5s
— NFL (@NFL) March 1, 2024
20. Pittsburgh Steelers – Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL (Oregon)
This doesn’t necessarily scream prototypical Pittsburgh Steelers draft choice, but adding the best interior offensive line prospect in Jackson Powers-Johnson should be hard to pass up.
Physical at the point of contact, Powers-Johnson produced a solid collegiate career with the Ducks. This is the year of offensive linemen, but if you need an interior OL option, Powers-Johnson is the lone first-round option.
21. Miami Dolphins – Amarius Mims, OT (Georgia)
Georgia’s Amarius Mims stands out in a crowd, and it was shown during the media portion of the NFL Combine just how much of a monster he is, physically. Mims has the technical skills not commonly seen with an athlete his size, so his fluidity and ability to protect the QB should make the Dolphins very happy at no. 21 overall.
The size of Amarius Mims compared to the average human is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/PZWAcSGUPl
— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 2, 2024
22. Philadelphia Eagles – Tyler Guyton, OT (Oklahoma)
It likely is between offensive tackle and cornerback for the Philadelphia Eagles, who struggled mightily last season. Needing to find another option to protect Jalen Hurts is even more imperative with Jason Kelce’s retirement, and while Tyler Guyton is an outside option, he would be able to step in in case Lane Johnson or Jordan Mailata depart via free agency.
23. Houston Texans (from CLE) – Byron Murphy, DL (Texas)
Wide receiver has been quite the commonly-mocked position to the Houston Texans this offseason, but with how deep this position is this NFL Draft, it makes sense for them to wait.
Instead, adding a player in the defensive trenches would be a better investment – plus, being able to keep Byron Murphy within the state of Texas wouldn’t be so bad either.
24. Dallas Cowboys – Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB (Alabama)
While dipping into the wide receiver pool will likely be tempting for the Dallas Cowboys, finding a running mate opposite Trevon Diggs is more important. Drafting the second corner from Alabama, Kool-Aid McKinstry, would represent a solid addition to a group that was pretty much piece-mealed together last year.
25. Green Bay Packers – Chop Robinson, EDGE (Penn State)
In a likely trade-back spot, the Green Bay Packers probably won’t look to add a first-round receiver yet again this year. Instead, they go back to the well for pass rushers, finding another bonafide option in Penn State’s Chop Robinson.
It certainly would not be a surprise to see the Packers trade out of the first round completely, picking up even more early draft capital. GM Brian Gutekunst has produced a masterclass in a few of his draft classes, and adding Robinson would be a strong start to replicating that success.
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Xavier Worthy, WR (Texas)
Mike Evans may be back for another two years, but both he and Chris Godwin are not getting any younger. Adding a burner in Texas’ Xavier Worthy would help open up the offense, while providing depth in case either of the two starters miss time.
With Baker Mayfield looking to return to Tampa Bay, the QB position should be wrapped up once free agency begins, and Worthy would help make Mayfield’s choice a good one.
27. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU) – Cooper DeJean, CB (Iowa)
Things could not have worked out better for the Arizona Cardinals, who selected Marvin Harrison Jr. with their fourth overall selection. With another first-round pick on the table in the NFL Draft, the Cardinals go to the defensive side of the ball and grab one of the best Swiss army knife options available in Cooper DeJean.
With positional flexibility sprinkled all over his game tape, look for DeJean to have a huge first-year impact, even potentially finding himself in the race for Rookie of the Year honors.
28. Buffalo Bills – Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB (Missouri)
The Buffalo Bills will have a brand-new defensive secondary for the 2024 season, as they recently released Micah Hyde, Siran Neal, Jordan Poyer, and Tre’Davious White to help with the salary cap. A great place to start to help refill on talent is by taking Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
As one of the best CBs in the entire draft, Rakestraw is a solid defender who overcomes his lean size with a superb football IQ and good man coverage traits.
29. Detroit Lions – Jer’Zhan Newton, DL (Illinois)
Seen by some as the best defensive tackle prospect in April’s NFL Draft, Jer’Zhan Newton falls a bit in our NFL mock draft. The Detroit Lions, who showed last year that draft rankings are a bunch of hooey, would be able to go best player available (BPA) in selecting Newton.
Newton is a strong DT that understands the game well and was able to carve out a role for himself at Illinois. Michigan is Big 10 country after all, so Newton would fit in well.
30. Baltimore Ravens – Graham Barton, IOL (Duke)
John Simpson and Kevin Zeitler are two offensive linemen hitting free agency for the Baltimore Ravens, making them an ideal landing spot for the one of the remaining first-round linemen. Duke’s Graham Barton is one of the most versatile in this year’s NFL Draft, able to play all five positions, an invaluable skill for an NFL lineman.
31. San Francisco 49ers – Troy Fautanu, OT (Washington)
Age is starting to catch up with left tackle Trent Williams, who hasn’t suited up in a full season since 2013. Entering into his age-36 campaign, which will be his fifth with San Francisco, Williams likely has his sights set on retirement soon, so the Niners need a contingency plan.
Washington’s Troy Fautanu is the final offensive lineman taken in the NFL draft, and he made quite the impression at the NFL Combine. If you are looking for an eight-year starter on the OL, Fautanu certainly has the intangibles to join plenty of others from this draft class in that group.
6’3, 317lbs and Troy Fautanu makes it look easy 😳pic.twitter.com/NIiaRDnFkb
— PlayerProfiler NFL (@Profiler_NFL) March 3, 2024
32. Kansas City Chiefs – Adonai Mitchell, WR (Texas)
To wrap up our 2024 NFL mock draft, we have the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs with the final pick of the first round. This team can pretty much go any direction, which speaks to how well the front office has done regarding player evaluations.
Steve Spagnuolo could always use another pass rusher in his arsenal, but in this situation, the Chiefs take advantage of a robust wide receiver class to grab Adonai Mitchell. As the second Longhorn receiver taken, Mitchell may not be as fast (although he still is fast) as Worthy, but Mitchell is a solid addition alongside Rashee Rice for Patrick Mahomes.