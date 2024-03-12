The Chicago Bears are in a state of flux. With the 2024 NFL draft coming up, it's become increasingly likely that the team trades Justin Fields to draft Caleb Williams with the first pick. While it's a sensible move, it's obviously to have an effect on the locker room. How will the team respond to the front office trading a former first-round pick like that?
Well, we don't have the answers right now. However, Bears CB Jaylon Johnson reassured fans that the locker room will remain professional no matter what happens, per Patrick Finlay of Chicago Sun-Times. That's at least something to look forward to for the Chicago fanbase.
Bears' Jaylon Johnson: ““We’ll all have our opinions, our emotions, but as far as the locker room staying together, I think we have the right guys in the locker room to keep everything together, to keep us together. . . . We know the business that we’re in. So I feel like it wouldn’t be mature of us as a locker room not to rally together in spite of having Justin leave.””
The common sentiment around the league is that the Bears will be moving on from Fields. Fields hasn't really played consistently well during his time in Chicago. Moving on from him is the right decision logically speaking. However, Fields has formed a bond with the locker room during his time. While it would be an upgrade to go with Caleb Williams, Chicago will be severing some of these connections.
Still, the Bears' locker room is mature enough to realize that this is just business. Trades happen in the NFL all the time. Players come and go, and the best thing for the ones left to do is to maximize this opportunity.