PFL vs Bellator: Champs continues on the main card with a fight between Ray Cooper III and Jason Jackson in a catchweight bout. Cooper is coming off a short-notice loss to PFL debutant Derek Brunson in his last bout meanwhile, Jackson captured Bellator's welterweight championship with a knockout victory in his last fight. With that said, check out our PFL-Bellator odds series for our Cooper-Jackson prediction and pick.
Ray Cooper III (25-9-1) has been a long-time competitor in the PFL and is the former PFL welterweight champion in back-to-back seasons from the 2019 and 2021 seasons. Since that championship victory, he has gone only 1-2 over the next two years. Cooper will be looking to welcome the Bellator welterweight Jason Jackson to the PFL SmartCage in a big way this weekend at PFL vs. Bellator.
Jason Jackson (17-4) started out his Bellator career with a controversial split decision loss to Ed Ruth which paved the way to his long journey. During that long journey, we saw the progression of Jackson after each and every fight as he went on a seven-fight winning streak and capped it off with a third-round knockout victory of Yaroslav Amosov to win the Bellator welterweight championship. He will be looking to make a statement in his new home the PFL SmartCage when he takes on a mainstay in the PFL Ray Cooper III this weekend.
Here are the PFL-Bellator Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
PFL-Bellator Odds: Ray Cooper III-Jason Jackson Odds
Ray Cooper III: +475
Jason Jackson: -650
Over 2.5 rounds: -150
Under 2.5 rounds: +120
Why Ray Cooper III Will Win
Cooper's relentless aggression and knockout power make him a formidable force inside the cage. With an impressive 25-9-1 record, he has demonstrated his ability to finish fights in spectacular fashion. His explosive striking and relentless pressure has proven to be a nightmare for his opponents, and there's no doubt that he will look to impose his will on Jackson from the opening bell.
Also, Cooper's experience in the Professional Fighters League gives him a significant edge. As a two-time PFL welterweight champion, he is no stranger to high-stakes bouts and has thrived under the pressure of the big stage. His ability to perform at the highest level when it matters most is a testament to his mental fortitude and a championship pedigree. While Jason Jackson is a skilled and well-rounded fighter with an impressive 17-4 record, he may struggle to withstand Cooper's relentless onslaught. Cooper's aggressive fighting style could potentially disrupt Jackson's rhythm and force him into uncomfortable positions, ultimately leading to a decisive victory for Cooper.
Why Jason Jackson Will Win
As we approach the highly anticipated showdown between Jason Jackson and Ray Cooper, it's evident that Jackson possesses the tools and skill set to emerge victorious in this compelling welterweight clash. Jackson's well-rounded skill set makes him a very tough opponent for anyone to step in with him inside the PFL SmartCage. With a background in wrestling and a dynamic striking game, he has showcased his ability to dictate the pace of the fight and effectively neutralize his opponents' strengths. His technical proficiency, coupled with his strategic approach to each bout, positions him as a significant threat to Cooper's game plan.
Jackson's recent performances have been nothing short of impressive, demonstrating his evolution as a fighter especially most recently with his shocking knockout of former undefeated Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosav as a heavy underdog. His dominant victories over high-caliber opponents have solidified his status as a top contender in the division, instilling confidence in his ability to overcome formidable challenges.
Cooper is known for his explosive power and aggressive fighting style, but he also has shown susceptibility to opponents who can effectively control the tempo of the fight and implement a disciplined game plan. Jackson's ability to maintain composure under pressure and execute a well-thought-out strategy could prove to be the key to nullifying Cooper's aggressive advances. Jackson's conditioning and cardio have been exemplary, allowing him to maintain a high output throughout the duration of his fights. This could potentially pose a significant advantage over Cooper, especially in the later rounds where Jackson's relentless pressure could wear down Cooper and get the job done in his debut fight.
Final Ray Cooper III-Jason Jackson Prediction & Pick
Jason Jackson's all-around skill set, strategic acumen, and recent performances all show that he has the ability to make this a long night for the former PFL world champion. As the two warriors prepare to collide, it will be Jackson who will be controlling the fight at range utilizing his long-range attacks keeping the shorter Cooper at bay as he out-strikes and potshots his way to victory in his PFL-Bellator debut.
Final Ray Cooper III-Jason Jackson Prediction & Pick: Jason Jackson (-650), Over 2.5 Rounds (-150)