The Cincinnati Bengals are fortifying their quarterback protection. On Tuesday, the team officially signed free agent tackle Trent Brown on a one-year deal, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
This'll potentially give Joe Burrow more breathing room per snap and it possibly amounts to more frustration for opposing defensive lines. Looking at the lineman's stats last year, Brown found himself in 1-on-1 situations on 88.3% of his pass-blocking snaps. And in all of those snaps, the OT allowed pressure on just 7.1%, the lowest among left tackles (per Next Gen Stats). He also garnered an 80.2 Pro Football Focus grade, allowing three sacks in a total of 579 snaps.
Trent Brown found himself in 1-on-1 situations on 88.3% of his pass blocking snaps last season, the highest rate among left tackles (min. 300 pass blocking snaps).
Brown allowed pressure on just 7.1% of those snaps, the 2nd-lowest rate among left tackles.#RuleTheJungle https://t.co/p26F38233Q pic.twitter.com/aEoA50GCFi
— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 19, 2024
Brown has played nine seasons in the NFL. Throughout his tenure, the tackle started in 93 out of his 100 regular-season games played. Brown was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2019 during his stint with the Las Vegas Raiders and he also won a Super Bowl with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots a season prior (Super Bowl LIII).
Of course, one thing that stands out about the tackle is his size. Towering at 6-foot-8 and weighing around 370 pounds, Brown's presence alone leaves no doubt that he's built for the trenches. And looking at the Bengals' current O-line, it feels like the front office is taking the quote “height is might” to heart. Alongside Trent Brown is Orlando Brown Jr, a four-time Pro Bowl tackle who also stands at 6'8. With both Browns protecting Joe Burrow, the Bengals' pass-heavy offense could thrive even more.
Now that Cincinnati has announced its signing of OT Trent Brown, Bengals QB Joe Burrow will have two XL OT Browns protecting him this season: pic.twitter.com/XIEfPmVWHV
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2024
With Trent Brown in, Joe Burrow and the Bengals look to get back on track
As for the team itself, a disappointing 2023 season finished without a playoff appearance and amounted to a fourth-place finish in the AFC North (9-8 record). One could argue that the division was highly competitive last year. Still, that's no excuse for the Bengals, who made the AFC championship game in 2022 and played in the Super Bowl the year before.
It also didn't help how Burrow finished his 2023 with an injury. The QB was ruled out of the team's last seven games after suffering a torn ligament on his wrist during Week 11.
Could a bounce-back season be underway with Trent Brown and a much-improved O-line? Maybe. For that to happen, the Bengals still have to address their WR concerns. With Tee Higgins requesting a trade and Tyler Boyd in the open market, the team will have to find pass catchers for 2024. They've already re-signed Trenton Irwin and Tanner Hudson. However, Higgins and Boyd leaving still puts a huge gap in the Bengals offense, so fans will have to wait and see what additional plans the team has moving forward.