After earlier reports indicated that the Cincinnati Bengals' decision to franchise tag Tee Higgins was a prelude to a trade, the talented wide receiver is officially requesting to be moved, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. A split seemed inevitable before the offseason even began, and now the wheels are in motion for a major transaction at some point in the near future.
Higgins knows he is unlikely to receive the contract extension he desires in Cincinnati, with hefty financial obligations already being made to the offense and more expected to come soon. Another team looking to upgrade its WR room with a high-quality red zone target would be expected to make a firm commitment to the 25-year-old.
The Bengals could also satisfy their interests, as there is belief around the league that they can acquire a first or early second-round draft pick in exchange for Higgins, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.