As the Cincinnati Bengals prepare for the 2024 season, Tee Higgins may no longer be in their plans. If Higgins were to leave, the Bengals want to ensure that quarterback Joe Burrow has enough capable pass catchers to throw to.
Cincinnati has re-signed wide receiver Trenton Irwin to a one-year, $2 million contract, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Simultaneously, the Bengals have re-signed tight end Tanner Hudson to a one year deal, the team announced. The specifics of Hudson's deal have not yet been revealed.
Irwin has spent his entire five-year NFL career in Cincinnati, appearing in 34 total games. He played in a career-high 16 games in 2023 – starting five – catching 25 passes for 316 yards and a touchdown. Throughout his whole career, Irwin has caught 43 passes for 586 yards and five touchdowns.
Hudson joined the Bengals on a one-year deal prior to the 2023 season. He set new career-highs in receptions (39) and yardage (352) while catching his first touchdown pass. Hudson will serve as a complementary piece to the recently signed Mike Gesicki.
Both players know how the Bengals, and Joe Burrow operate. But neither will truly be a one-for-one replica of Higgins if he truly is dealt.
Higgins wants out
The Bengals used their franchise tag on Higgins, seemingly keeping him in Cincinnati for the 2024 season. However, without much progression towards a long-term contract, Higgins requested a trade away from the team.
There has been no word yet on potential suitors or how serious trade discussions have been. But it's clear that Higgins isn't happy with the Bengals. If he gets his wish, the star WR will be playing for a different squad in 2024.
He would be leaving the only NFL franchise he has ever known as he has appeared in 58 games since joining the team in 2020. Higgins has caught 257 passes for 3,684 yards and 24 touchdowns.
With Tyler Boyd hitting free agency, Cincinnati could be down two of their top receivers entering the 2024 campaign. Ja'Marr Chase will carry a heavy load, but Burrow still needs more pass catchers. While they might not be Tee Higgins, both Trenton Irwin and Tanner Hudson will look to help replace his production should the WR be traded away.